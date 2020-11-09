JLL says India’s flexible space market to cross 50 million sq ft by 2023

As corporates return to the workplace, they are likely to leverage flexible space to reduce capital expenditure and create cost savings, while allowing for split teams and de-densification requirements. This increased demand from large enterprises will support the growth of the flexible space market to more than 50 mn sq ft by 2023, JLL’s Reimagine Flexspaces A 360⁰ view has said.

It is anticipated that flexible space will grow by an average of around 15-20 percent per annum over the next three-to-four years, Previously expected levels of new investment are unlikely to be seen, as operators look to solidify their existing operations and it is likely that certain operators will not be able to weather the storm, it said.

Developments that initially drove the growth of the flex market, like the focus on utilising workplaces to boost productivity and drive dynamic work cultures, enhance emphasis on employee health will continue to influence the next phase in India.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

At present, Bengaluru and Delhi NCR together account for more than 50 percent of the flex space stock in India, with Bengaluru housing around 10.6 mn sq. ft. of such spaces. Hyderabad with 4.5 mn sq. ft. and Mumbai with 4.3 mn sq. ft. of flex office stock follow. According to JLL, Hyderabad and Pune are currently among the fastest-growing markets in the country.

“Flex space operators have changed the face of commercial real estate with their innovative offerings. This market is projected to grow at a steady pace throughout 2021 and beyond. Resultantly, the market penetration of flex spaces into total office space is likely to see a gradual increase from the current 3.0% to 4.2% by 2023,” said Ramesh Nair, CEO and country head (India), JLL.

“We expect this growth to continue, driven by demand, profitability and return-profile for investors, albeit at a slower pace resulting from the impact of COVID-19. Technology is advancing at an exponential pace and will play a major role in the future of workplaces. In this era, operators that utilize technology to enable the creation of a safer and better work experience will have a competitive edge,” he said.

“While the flex-space market more than tripled in the last three years, the momentum going ahead will be relatively slower. Players are likely to tread cautiously, and the overall market is expected to expand 1.5 times from the current size. At the same time, demand for flexible space is likely to remain resilient and we expect the size of the flex space market to cross 50 mn sq. ft. by 2023 led by increased demand from larger enterprises,” said Samantak Das, Chief Economist and Head of Research & REIS, JLL India.

In the commercial real estate space, flex spaces have become synonymous with adaptability. As preferences evolve, a range of flexible space options have taken shape to suit changing business needs, including remote working.

To respond to the current disruption, and to lay the groundwork to deal with what may be permanent changes for the industry, flex space operators have been agile and are recalibrating their business strategies. They are now laying a greater emphasis on profitability and evolving strategies to ensure stable occupancy levels in their flex space centres.

The densification trend that had emerged over the last decade will likely reverse with enterprises leaning on flexible office space to relax space density. Large enterprises might also look at splitting up their offices to reduce commute times and dependence on public transport. However, with expected economic uncertainty, companies will be hesitant to commit large capital to real estate.

In terms of strategy, leasing directly to a third-party flexible space operator is the most widely adopted model. A partnership model allows both landlords and operators to leverage each other’s strengths. There are several ways to implement a partnership, with revenue shares and management contracts being the most common.

Under the revenue share option, both parties split the upside. In the case of a management contract, the operator gets a fixed payment, while the landlord assumes all the leasing risk and enjoys the upside. Despite the benefits of this approach, partnerships are relatively less common in India for now.