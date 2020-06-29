JLL partners with RoofandFloor to offer a seamless homebuying experience in India

JLL has announced a partnership with RoofandFloor, a technology driven online marketplace for homebuyers in India. Through this association both firms aim at creating a smooth journey for homebuyers as they together support project discovery, shortlisting, site visits, negotiations and bookings, JLL said.

The partnership brings together JLL’s long established relationships with several top developers in the country and RoofandFloor’s tech-savvy online marketplace delivering a superior experience to high intent homebuyers.

The platform showcases properties across 24 cities in India and supports buying, selling and resale. Homebuyers can now shortlist properties on RoofandFloor’s portal.

“We are delighted to join hands with RoofandFloor to work together and help clients navigate the home buying journey. This initiative brings together JLL’s expertise in residential real estate and RoofandFloors well-established online marketplaceSpeaking on the development," said Siva Krishnan, Managing Director, Residential Services, India, JLL.

"It also bridges the gap between top developers and homebuyers with the support of JLL’s experienced advisors. We see this as a win-win for the homebuyer, especially now when it is the best time to buy a property as interest rates are at all-time low and attractive offers being doled out by many developers,” it said.

“Until now, the home buying journey could be seen in two parts - First, buyers search for properties online and select a few. Then, they try to get good deals on those properties, which is a separate step. Through this collaborative effort, we want to provide an end-to-end solution that leverages cutting-edge technology and a wide network to improve the homebuying experience. The partnership makes the entire journey seamless, as it should be, by serving homebuyers across the entire spectrum,” said Thejaswi Udupa, CTO, RoofandFloor.