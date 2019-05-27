Jaypee Infratech lenders hold negotiations over NBCC bid

Jaypee Infratech lenders held a meeting on May 27 with the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC), the government’s construction arm, to negotiate the latter's resolution plan to take over the embattled firm and complete construction of over 20,000 flats, sources told Moneycontrol.

"A meeting of the core committee members comprising bankers, homebuyers' representatives and NBCC officials was held. All issues pertaining to NBCC’s offer to take over Jaypee Infratech were discussed at the meeting but no decisions were taken," sources said.

On May 30, a meeting of the 12th committee of creditors (CoC) is expected to take place in which the revised plan would be discussed. And on May 31, the resolution plan is likely to be put to vote, sources added.

Lenders had reservations regarding certain concessions sought by NBCC in its bid and sought clarifications from the company. Sources said these issues were taken up at the meeting.

Sources had earlier said that NBCC was unlikely to dilute certain conditions, including exemption from future tax liability, mentioned in its bid but was open to negotiating on the offer related to unsold flats. Banks have been reluctant to acquire over 2000 unsold flats as proposed by NBCC in its revised offer.

Jaypee Infratech went into insolvency process in 2017 after the NCLT admitted an application by an IDBI Bank-led consortium seeking resolution of the realty firm.

In the first round of insolvency proceedings, the Rs 7,350-crore bid of Lakshdeep, part of Suraksha Group, was rejected by lenders. Later in October 2018, the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) started the second round of bidding process to revive Jaypee Infratech on the direction of NCLT.

Earlier this month, creditors, including banks and homebuyers, rejected a bid by Mumbai-based Suraksha Realty through a voting process, following which the CoC decided to consider NBCC's offer.

