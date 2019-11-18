Jaypee Infratech case: Lenders to meet on November 28

The government's construction arm NBCC and Suraksha Realty are expected to finalise resolution plans related to embattled firm Jaypee Infratech by November 28, the next date of the Committee of Creditors (CoC) meeting, sources told Moneycontrol.

Written queries by CoC need to be sent to the bidders by November 22. These have to be replied to by November 26, sources said.

The meeting of Jaypee Infratech's Committee of Creditors (CoC) to review the interim resolution plans of NBCC and Suraksha Realty took place on November 18. In the meeting, both companies presented their interim proposals to the lenders.

Both firms are expected to finalise resolution plans for Jaypee Infratech by November 28, after which lenders are expected to vote. This is the third round of bidding process in the Jaypee Infratech insolvency case.

Nearly 13 banks and over 23,000 homebuyers have voting rights in the CoC. Buyers have nearly 60 percent of votes. For the bid to be approved, 66 percent voters should be in favour of the deal.

On November 6, the Supreme Court had directed that Jaypee Infratech's insolvency process should be completed within 90 days and asked the resolution professional to invite revised bids from the NBCC and Suraksha Realty.

Jaypee Infratech Interim Resolution Professional Anuj Jain had asked Suraksha Realty and NBCC to submit their revised offers.

Here's a look at the two revised bids submitted by NBCC and Suraksha Realty to acquire Jaypee Infra:

NBCC has offered 1,426 acre of land worth Rs 5,000 crore to financial creditors as against 950 acre in the earlier bid that got rejected by the COC in June this year.

Flats to over 20,000 distressed home buyers will be delivered over the next four years and penalty of Rs 5 per sq ft a month for delay in completion of the projects.

The company has provided 75 per cent of 858 acre land which is likely to be transferred to Jaypee Infratech, to bankers for a consideration of Rs 1,000 crore.

Jaypee Infratech has about 3,000 benami flats, which have no claimants and NBCC is ready to give 50 per cent of these units to bankers. These flats are estimated to be worth Rs 2,500 crore.

NBCC has also taken on the responsibility for selling Rs 1,750 crore worth unsold flats of Jaypee Infratech instead of offering them to lenders as proposed earlier.

In its last resolution plan submitted in May-June 2019, NBCC had proposed infusion of Rs 200 crore equity capital and transfer of 950 acres of land worth Rs 5,000 crore as well as Yamuna Expressway to banks in order to settle an outstanding claim of Rs 23,723 crore of financial creditors, including banks and home buyers.

NBCC will infuse Rs 120 crore as equity capital and transfer the Yamuna Expressway that connects Noida and Agra to bankers along with concessional right.

It has also offered 1,425 acres land parcels in Tappal and Agra.

Suraksha Realty

Suraksha Realty has raised its offer to 1,934 acres of land worth Rs 7,857 crore to lenders.

In the earlier round of bidding, Suraksha had offered Rs 5,000 crore.

It proposed to bring in Rs 2,000 crore as working capital to complete construction in the next three years.

As per the revised bid, Suraksha Realty has offered to pay Rs 25 crore upfront to lenders and land parcels spread over 1,950 acres valued over Rs 7,800 crore.

It said it would deliver all the stuck projects in 3 years and if it fails to do so it has offered to pay penalty of Rs 10 per sq ft per month to homebuyers.

In addition to this, Suraksha will be paying Rs 100 crore to homebuyers as compensation for earlier delay. This amount will be paid by Suraksha after selling the additional floor area ratio or in the form of land parcels to the homebuyers’ trust.

Suraksha has offered 1,500 acres at these locations and additional 460 acres in Jaganpur.

What has happened so far?

Over 20,000 home buyers were left in the lurch after the Allahabad bench of the NCLT classified Jaypee Infratech as insolvent on the petition filed by IDBI Bank under Section 7 of IBC, 2016.

Jaypee had defaulted on a Rs 526-crore loan by the bank. In 2017, the NCLT had admitted the application of an IDBI Bank-led consortium seeking resolution of Jaypee Infratech’s debt under the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code.

In 2017, Jaypee Infratech went into insolvency process after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted an application by an IDBI Bank-led consortium.

In the first round of insolvency proceedings conducted last year, the Rs 7,350-crore bid of Lakshdeep, part of Suraksha Group, was rejected by lenders.

In October 2018, the IRP started the second round of bidding process to revive Jaypee Infratech on the NCLT's direction.