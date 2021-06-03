Jaypee Infratech case: Committee of Creditors meeting to be held on June 7

On May 23, the Chairman of Jaiprakash Associates (JAL) Manoj Gaur wrote a letter to the IRP, urging him to consider JAL's settlement offer, which was submitted before the Supreme Court in 2019.

The 23rd meeting of the committee of creditors (CoC) of Jaypee Infratech Limited will be held on June 7 to discuss the final resolution plans to be submitted by Mumbai-based Suraksha Group and the government’s construction arm NBCC, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Both the firms are expected to submit their revised bids by June 4.

On May 27, Jaypee Infratech’s CoC had voted for extending the bidding process and allowing both the companies to submit their revised bids by June 4 to acquire the embattled firm through an insolvency process and complete the 20,000 homes that have been delayed by almost a decade.

Jaypee Infratech’s creditors had voted on a proposal to give a seven-day extension to NBCC and Suraksha Group to submit revised plans to take over the embattled firm and complete construction of around 20,000 homes that have been delayed by almost a decade. The process concluded on May 28.

Sources had said that members representing 98.54 percent of the voting rights gave their assent to the proposal to provide a final opportunity to both the resolution applicants to submit their revised bids within seven days.

Over 20,000 homebuyers have 56.61 percent voting rights in the CoC and that of Fixed Deposit Holders is 0.13 percent. As many as 13 banks have 43.26 percent voting share.

The CoC, on May 24, decided to provide another opportunity by way of additional time of seven days, to both the resolution applicants, i.e. NBCC and Suraksha, to submit their revised Resolution Plans in accordance with the provisions of the Code and the CIRP Regulations and the Supreme Court judgment dated March 24, 2021.

It also proposed that fresh plans be invited from both the resolution applicants besides asking the IRP to file an application on behalf of CoC before the Supreme Court to seek further additional time of 30 days until July 7, 2021, to complete the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process of Jaypee Infratech Limited.

The CoC of debt-ridden Jaypee Infratech also met on May 24 to discuss the addendum to its final bid filed by the NBCC.

The IRP was of the view that both the NBCC’s proposals offering dissenting financial creditors (DFCs) non-convertible debentures for payment of liquidation value and the proposal offering Guarantee Security Interest and Promoter Security Interest for payment of liquidation value, was not in accordance with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

NBCC filed an addendum to its bid and also wrote a letter to the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) Anuj Jain on May 24, drawing his attention to the legal opinion taken from retired judge Justice AK Sikri, which was submitted along with the NBCC’s Resolution Plan dated May 18, 2021.

It even questioned Jain’s jurisdiction in rejecting its offer.

The government’s construction arm NBCC on May 26 has said that its resolution plan for taking over the embattled firm Jaypee Infratech was ‘legally compliant’ and that if it is permitted to submit a fresh bid, it will attempt to answer all objections raised by the interim professional Jain.

On May 26, Suraksha group urged homebuyers to support its resolution plan and vote against a proposal to allow more time for submission of new offers by the company and NBCC. In a video message on YouTube, Suraksha ARC managing director and chief executive officer Aalok Dave told homebuyers that "we should be your first preference and not standby option".

Suraksha’s Resolution Plan, submitted with changes to Jain on May 18, was found to be compliant with the provisions of the IBC and corporate insolvency resolution process regulations, as well as the Supreme Court directions on the Jaypee matter.

The 21st meeting of the CoC was held on May 20. This is the fourth round of the bidding process.

JIL went into the insolvency process in August 2017 after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted an application by an IDBI Bank-led consortium.