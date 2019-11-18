Jaypee Infratech case: CoC meet underway, to review NBCC & Suraksha Realty's resolution plans

The meeting of Jaypee Infratech’s Committee of Creditors (CoC) is currently underway to review the resolution plans submitted by NBCC and Suraksha Realty. This is the third round of bidding in the Jaypee Infratech insolvency case.

Nearly 13 banks and over 23,000 homebuyers have voting rights in the CoC. Buyers have nearly 60 percent votes. For the bid to be approved, 66 percent voters should be in favour of the deal.

It should be remembered that on November 6, the Supreme Court had directed that Jaypee Infratech’s insolvency process should be completed within 90 days and asked the resolution professional to invite revised bids from NBCC and Suraksha Realty.

Jaypee Infratech Interim Resolution Professional Anuj Jain had asked Suraksha Realty and NBCC to submit their revised offers.

Here’s a look at the two revised bids submitted by government’s construction arm NBCC and realty developer Suraksha Realty to acquire the embattled firm Jaypee Infratech.

NBCC has offered 1,426 acre of land worth Rs 5,000 crore to financial creditors as against 950 acres in its earlier bid that got rejected by the CoC in June.

It has promised to deliver flats to over 20,000 distressed homebuyers over the next four years and will pay a penalty of Rs 5 per sq ft per month for every delay.

The company has offered 75 percent of the 858 acre land parcel to bankers for Rs 1,000 crore.

Jaypee Infratech has about 3,000 benami flats, which have no claimants, and NBCC is ready to offer 50 percent of these units to bankers. These flats are estimated to be worth Rs 2,500 crore.

NBCC has also taken on the responsibility for selling Rs 1,750 crore worth of unsold flats of Jaypee Infratech instead of offering them to lenders as proposed earlier.

In its last resolution plan submitted in May-June, NBCC had proposed infusion of Rs 200 crore equity capital and transfer of 950 acres of land worth Rs 5,000 crore as well as Yamuna Expressway to banks in order to settle an outstanding claim of Rs 23,723 crore of financial creditors, including banks and homebuyers.

NBCC will infuse Rs 120 crore as equity capital and transfer the Yamuna Expressway that connects Noida and Agra to bankers along with concessional right.

It has also offered 1,425 acres land parcels in Tappal and Agra.

Suraksha Realty has raised its offer to 1,934 acres of land worth Rs 7,857 crore to lenders. In the earlier round of bidding, it had offered Rs 5,000 crore.

It proposes to bring in Rs 2,000 crore as working capital to complete construction in the next three years.

As per the revised bid, Suraksha Realty has offered to pay Rs 25 crore upfront to lenders and land parcels spread over 1,950 acres valued over Rs 7,800 crore.

It said it would deliver all the stuck projects in three years and if it fails to do so has offered to pay a penalty of Rs 10 per sq ft per month to homebuyers.

In addition to this, the company will be paying Rs 100 crore to homebuyers as compensation for the earlier delay. This amount will be paid after selling additional floor area ratio or in the form of land parcels to the homebuyers’ trust.

Suraksha Realty has offered 1,500 acres at these locations and additional 460 acres in Jaganpur.

Over 20,000 homebuyers were left in the lurch after the Allahabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) classified Jaypee Infratech as insolvent on the petition filed by IDBI Bank under Section 7 of IBC, 2016.

Jaypee had defaulted on a Rs 526 crore bank loan. In 2017, the NCLT had admitted the application of an IDBI Bank-led consortium seeking resolution of Jaypee Infratech’s debt under the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code.

In the first round of insolvency proceedings conducted last year, the Rs 7,350-crore bid of Lakshdeep, part of Suraksha Group, was rejected by lenders.

In October 2018, the IRP started the second round of bidding process to revive Jaypee Infratech on NCLT's direction.