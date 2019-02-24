Jaypee homebuyers seek bankers’ support for embattled firm's forensic audit

Homebuyers of embattled firm Jaypee Infratech, which is going through second round of corporate insolvency resolution process, have demanded support from banks for an independent forensic audit of the company since its inception.

Home buyers said in a statement that this demand was resisted by banks, at a meeting of Jaypee Infratech lenders’, on February 18, who had met to discuss the resolution plans submitted by state-owned NBCC and construction company Suraksha Asset Reconstruction Company to take over the realty firm and complete stalled projects.

In the recently concluded meeting of Committee of Creditors, the home buyers through their authorised representative once again demanded for a proper forensic audit to be done of the financials of JIL since its inception. But, such a request was being copiously countered by the banks just for the sake of cavil, the statement said.

Such resistance from the bankers’ side, creates apprehensions against the bonafide of banks itself, it is apparent that banks wish to safeguard themselves and are hence resisting demands of the home buyers for a forensic audit, the statement added.

The home buyers have sought votes of IDBI Bank, India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL), Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), State Bank of India (SBI), Corporation Bank, Syndicate Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, ICICI Bank, Union Bank of India (UBI), IFCI, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Axis Bank and SREI Equipment Finance.

Buyers also claim that since the parent company Jaiprakash Associates had also tabled a settlement plan under the IBC, it shows that they had access to money all this while, and hence this should be looked into.

“It is imperative that such details are delved into properly through a proper forensic audit since inception of JIL. In the past the interim insolvency resolution professional had commissioned an audit of the transactions entered into/done at the behest of JIL, but with only a look back period of two years, which does not serve the purpose,” the statement said.

“The home buyers themselves had commissioned a parallel audit of the JIL’s financials based on the freely available documents and details, and came to a conclusion that heavy siphoning of funds did occur… But such a study done at the behest of the home buyers, suffered with its own latent disabilities such as no access to exact records and a limited look back period,” the statement added.

Embattled firm Jaiprakash Associates has for the second time submitted a proposal to lenders of its subsidiary Jaypee Infratech for settling dues worth Rs 10,000 crore.

Mumbai-based Suraksha Group has made an offer of about Rs 20 crore as upfront payment and land worth Rs 5,000 crore. It has promised to complete pending projects in three years.

NBCC has proposed incorporation of an NBCC SPV for the purpose of acquiring a majority stake in the corporate debtor. It has proposed pumping in an upfront amount of Rs 500 crore (part equity and part debt) within 90 days of the approval date to acquire the embattled company, sources said.

It has offered 1,400 acre land worth Rs 3,000 crore as well as Yamuna Expressway highway to lenders. NBCC has suggested that banks should raise about Rs 2,000 crore against the expressway and provide half of the amount (Rs 1,000 crore) to the PSU, which will utilise this fund as an upfront payment. NBCC will also fund the gap of about Rs 1,500 crore between estimated construction cost and receivables from customers.

What this means is that the lenders effectively receive Rs 6,000 crore worth of the expressway (from the Expressway SPV) and Rs 3,000 crore for the land bank (from the Land Bank SPV). A total of about Rs 9,000 crore, sources said.

In October 2018, Insolvency Resolution Professional Anuj Jain started a fresh initiative to revive Jaypee Infratech on the NCLT direction after lenders rejected the over Rs 7,000-crore bid of Suraksha Group.

vandana.ramnani@nw18.com