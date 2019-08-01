Jaypee case: SC to hear JAL’s plea against NCLAT order and a plea from homebuyers on August 2

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea from Jaypee Associates on August 2, which was against an NCLAT order that barred it from bidding for debt-laden Jaypee Infratech.

The apex court will also hear a plea from homebuyers who are petitioning for Jaypee Infratech (JIL) to not be sent into liquidation despite the deadline for its corporate insolvency resolution process being over, as it would cause "irreparable loss" to thousands of buyers.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), on July 30, had allowed an extension to the corporate insolvency resolution process of the embattled realty firm Jaypee Infratech by 90 days, which allowed for the resolution professional to call for fresh bids.

The two-member bench, headed by Chairman Justice SJ Mukhopadhaya, had allowed for a fresh expression of interest from bidders. It had also directed the resolution professional (RP) and the Committee of Creditors (CoC) of the company to complete the entire process of selecting new bidders within 45 days.

But the appellate tribunal had rejected the plea of Jaiprakash Associates, the parent company of Jaypee Infratech, to submit a bid as it is not eligible under Section 29A of the IBC. It, however, permitted the government’s construction arm, NBCC, to submit a fresh resolution plan after its earlier bid was rejected by the creditors (CoC) of Jaypee Infratech.

This will be the third time that bids are being invited for Jaypee Infratech. Over 23,000 homebuyers have been waiting to get possession of their homes for almost a decade.

A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari said on August 1 it will hear the appeal on August 2, after senior advocate Fali S Nariman, appearing for the Jaypee Group, told the court that a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi has allowed the listing of the petition on August 2.

Nariman said that since a meeting of the CoC is scheduled to be held on August 5, this appeal is required to be heard urgently.

Additional Solicitor General Madhavi Divan informed the bench that Parliament is considering the amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), which will address the various concerns of the homebuyers.

She said that another meeting of various stakeholders with the Finance Ministry is scheduled for August 5 to resolve taxation and other issues. In the wake of these developments, she sought that the hearing be deferred by six to eight weeks.

Both houses of Parliament have approved the amendment to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, and it is set to be enacted.

On July 11, the counsel appearing for the homebuyers said that they are apprehensive that JIL may be sent for liquidation, to which the apex court observed that it may use its plenary power under Article 142 of the Constitution to protect the interest of around 23,000 homebuyers in the Jaypee Infratech case if their grievances are not addressed.

The counsel then referred to the Unitech homebuyers' case, where the government has indicated that it may take over the stalled projects and said that similar relief can be granted in the Jaypee case.

The top court asked the Centre on July 9 to come out with a "uniform" proposal for all cases in order to resolve the difficulties being faced by lakhs of home buyers, who have not yet got possession of flats despite having paid large sums of money to real estate builders. "This issue will be bothering lakhs of home buyers. Within the IBC (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code), we cannot do anything. But outside it, you (Centre) can suggest something. We can consider that," the court had said.

The court's observation had come during the hearing of a plea filed by Chitra Sharma and other homebuyers which has sought that JIL be not sent into liquidation, despite the completion of the resolution process, as it would cause "irreparable loss" to thousands of homebuyers.

The fresh plea filed in the top court has also sought a direction that an "independent and thorough forensic audit" of JIL should be conducted from the date of its incorporation.

Sharma was among the first few homebuyers who had moved the apex court in 2017 stating that around 23,000 people had booked flats and were now paying instalments, but their homes were not ready.

The apex court had on August 9, 2018, ordered the re-commencement of the resolution process against JIL, and had allowed the Reserve Bank of India to direct banks to initiate corporate insolvency resolution proceedings (CIRP) against Jaiprakash Associates (JAL).

Jaypee Infratech went into insolvency process in 2017 after the NCLT admitted an application by an IDBI Bank-led consortium seeking resolution of the realty firm. In the first round of insolvency proceedings, the Rs 7,350-crore bid of Lakshdeep, part of Suraksha Group, was rejected by lenders.

Later in October 2018, the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) started the second round of bidding process to revive Jaypee Infratech on the direction of NCLT.

In the second round of bidding, the CoC had first rejected the resolution plan of Suraksha Realty and then voted against state-owned NBCC's offer.

In its revised offer, NBCC had proposed infusion of Rs 200 crore equity capital, the transfer of 950 acres of land, worth Rs 5,000 crore to the banks, and completing construction of flats by July 2023 to settle an outstanding claim of Rs 23,723 crore of financial creditors.

But it had put several conditions for the implementation of its plan, including a demand to extinguish an estimated income-tax liability of Rs 33,000 crore over a period of 30 years arising out of the transfer of land parcels from Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) to Jaypee Group, and seeking permission from YEIDA for any business transfer.

On this bid, lenders had reservations on certain relief sand concessions sought by the NBCC and sought clarifications from the firm. These clarifications were sought in the wake of IRP Anuj Jain flagging to the lenders that the state-owned firm's bid was conditional and non-binding because of these two conditions.

vandana.ramnani@nw18.com