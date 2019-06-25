App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Japanese company offers a whopping Rs 2,238cr for three-acre BKC plot: Report

Sumitomo has built eco-friendly buildings in Japan, Indonesia and the US.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image: Pixabay
Representative image: Pixabay

Japan's Sumitomo has bid a whopping Rs 2,238 crore for a three-acre Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) plot, or Rs 745 crore per acre. This is likely to be the largest per acre land deal in India, The Times of India reported.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The last time a significant bid was placed was in 2010, when the Lodha group offered Rs 653 crore per acre for a 6.2-acre land parcel in Wadala. The total bid was for Rs 4,050 crore for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) plot.

Close

The plot, which the Japanese conglomerate bid for, did not find any takers among local developers even after it had been put on the block for many months due to a liquidity crunch in the local property market.

related news

The article quoted a property market expert as saying that the Japanese MNC’s bid is 'insane'.

A senior MMRDA official told the newspaper that Sumitomo would be using a floor space index (FSI) 4 on the plot that would allow a built-up area of around 10 lakh sq ft. "We are currently processing the bid," the article quoted the official as saying.

According to its official website, the company has business in Japan, Asia, Oceania, Europe and the Middle East. It also has business in Africa, North-Central-South Americas and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company, established in 1919, is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2019.

Sumitomo deals in six business fields: metal products, transportation and construction systems, infrastructure, media and digital, mineral resources-energy-chemicals,and real estate. As of March 31, it has $25 billion in shareholders’ equity. Sumitomo has built eco-friendly buildings in Japan, Indonesia and the US.

Anuj Puri, Chairman, ANAROCK Property Consultants, told CNBC-TV18 that rentals are going up by 1-3 percent every quarter. However, he does not think it is a revival of the real estate market as there is a huge liquidity issue in the current scenario. Puri mentioned that Blackstone had recently closed a Rs 2,400 crore deal in BKC.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 25, 2019 01:29 pm

tags #BKC #Business #Real Estate

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.