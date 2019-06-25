Japanese company offers a whopping Rs 2,238cr for three-acre BKC plot: Report

Japan's Sumitomo has bid a whopping Rs 2,238 crore for a three-acre Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) plot, or Rs 745 crore per acre. This is likely to be the largest per acre land deal in India, The Times of India reported.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The last time a significant bid was placed was in 2010, when the Lodha group offered Rs 653 crore per acre for a 6.2-acre land parcel in Wadala. The total bid was for Rs 4,050 crore for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) plot.

The plot, which the Japanese conglomerate bid for, did not find any takers among local developers even after it had been put on the block for many months due to a liquidity crunch in the local property market.

The article quoted a property market expert as saying that the Japanese MNC’s bid is 'insane'.

A senior MMRDA official told the newspaper that Sumitomo would be using a floor space index (FSI) 4 on the plot that would allow a built-up area of around 10 lakh sq ft. "We are currently processing the bid," the article quoted the official as saying.

According to its official website, the company has business in Japan, Asia, Oceania, Europe and the Middle East. It also has business in Africa, North-Central-South Americas and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company, established in 1919, is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2019.

Sumitomo deals in six business fields: metal products, transportation and construction systems, infrastructure, media and digital, mineral resources-energy-chemicals,and real estate. As of March 31, it has $25 billion in shareholders’ equity. Sumitomo has built eco-friendly buildings in Japan, Indonesia and the US.