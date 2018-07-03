JAL files application in SC, claims ‘reputed bank’ has assured it of making Rs 1,000 crore available

Crisis-hit Jaiprakash Associates (JAL), that failed to deposit Rs 1,000 crore in the Supreme Court’s registry by the June 15 deadline, has filed an application seeking permission to ‘monetize/create security of some of its assets to enable it to comply with the orders’ of the apex court.

It said a ‘reputed bank in India’ has assured it of making available the said amount in different instruments for resolution of debt-ridden subsidiary Jaypee Infratech Ltd (JIL).

On May 16, CJI Dipak Misra-led bench had ordered JAL to deposit a further sum of Rs 1,000 crore by June 15. "Subject to said deposit, there shall be stay of further proceedings only in so far as liquidation is concerned. In the meantime, Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) shall remain in management. If the amount is not deposited by June 15, the statutory proceedings shall continue," it had said. JAL has so far deposited only Rs 750 crore. The next date of hearing is on July 4.

In a fresh application filed through advocate Anupam Lal Das, JAL has said it has been able to “tie up appropriate financial arrangement and adequate support letter of reputed bank to competently implement resolution/revival of JIL which will inter alia include infusion of Rs 1,000 crore and financial arrangement to infuse another Rs 2,500 crore (approx) in JIL as per the requirement by monetizing revenue toll collection of Yamuna Expressway”.

To be assured of a sum of Rs 1,000 crore from the 'reputed bank', JAL said it would have to create security in favour of the bank by mortgaging some of its properties. But since the apex court has barred the company from creating any third-party interests in its assets, it has approached the court to seek permission to accept the proposal of the bank.

In its application, JAL has also asked the Supreme Court to "constitute a committee comprising lenders of JIL and homebuyers represented through amicus curiae to be headed by a retired judge of the court and permit the applicant to submit its resolution/revival plan of JIL to the said committee constituted by the court.”

“The approval of the revival/resolution plan shall enable infusion of funds not only for complying with the order of the court but also for construction of homes and early delivery of the same to the homebuyers who are interested in taking possession of their homes,” the application says.

“It is an undisputed fact that only eight percent of homebuyers have opted for refund and 92 percent have shown their willingness to take possession of their homes. Further, in terms of the option given by the court, the homebuyers who had opted for refund earlier have also started changing their option seeking for possession of house instead of refund. Thus, it is imperative that the construction of homes is give priority and maximum funds are utilized for the same,” the application said.

JAL is pleading that it should be allowed to revive JIL as its liquidation will neither be in the interest of creditors, nor in the interest of homebuyers. Homebuyers of JIL had moved the apex court seeking relief in view of significant delays in completion of housing projects.

The plea had further said homebuyers were left in the lurch after NCLT, on August 10 last year, admitted IDBI Bank’s plea to initiate insolvency proceedings against the JIL for defaulting on a Rs 526-crore loan. While admitting the plea of IDBI Bank, the NCLT had appointed Anuj Jain as IRP to manage the company’s business.

The IRP has also invited bids from investors interested in acquiring JIL and completing the stuck real estate projects in Noida and Greater Noida. Consequently, Lakshadweep — a joint venture between the Sudhir Valia-led Suraksha Asset Reconstruction Company and Mumbai-based Dosti Realty — emerged as a frontrunner to acquire JIL with Rs 7,350 crore bid.

However, JIL's lenders rejected the Lakshadweep's bid as they found it inadequate.

The lenders did not consider the bid of Jaypee Group promoter Manoj Gaur, who made an offer of over Rs 10,000 crore to revive JIL. It also offered 2,000 shares to every homebuyer.

On Monday, homebuyers stuck in Jaypee projects for almost a decade had demanded that JAL should not be allowed to regain control of Jaypee Infratech Limited (JIL) as JAL neither has any intent nor any financial strength to complete construction of remaining flats in the stalled projects.

Allowing JAL to regain control of JIL will go against the spirit of IBC and would open floodgates for other promoters to challenge takeover of their companies by third parties which would result in chaos, they said.

“Jaypee has not been able to complete construction till date nor will it be able to do so in future. A private company such as Suraksha or Kube or a government agency such as NBCC should come forward. They are only waiting for instructions from the government and the Supreme Court to complete the projects so that they are handed over in time. There are 20,000 units left out of 35,000 booked. These can be completed in the shortest possible time under the direct supervision of the Supreme Court and under the monitoring committee formed by the Supreme Court within a timeframe and with the involvement of homebuyers,” homebuyers had told reporters at a conference organised by a consortium of nine associations consisting of around 5,000 buyers.