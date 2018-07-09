It’s a blue line Metro ride for PM, South Korean prez to Samsung's new facility in Noida

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Monday took a ride in the Metro to Noida from where they headed for the inauguration of a Samsung facility to manufacture mobile phones.

The two leaders inaugurated Samsung’s largest mobile phone factory in Noida where the South Korean consumer electronics major which will double its annual handset production capacity to 120 million units by 2020. The new plant will help the company raise its capacity in a phased manner, from 68 million units at present, to 120 million. The company also launched Make for the World' initiative, whereby it aims to export mobile handsets produced in India, to overseas markets.

The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi travelled in Delhi Metro's Blue Line with President of South Korea Moon Jae-in. They boarded the Metro train at Mandi House Metro station at around 4:36 pm and travelled up to Botanical Garden Metro station, leaving the station at 5:02 pm. They travelled with tokens in a normal train with passengers. There was no delay on blue line due to this movement, said a DMRC statement.

The PM and Korean President traveled back from Botanical Garden to Mandi House on Blue line. Boarded at 6:56 pm from Botanical Garden and left Mandi House at 7:21 pm, the statement said.

The prime minister's office (PMO) tweeted a picture of the two leaders travelling on the Delhi Metro.