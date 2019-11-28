App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Is investment in Alpine real estate a lucrative option?

According to Knight Frank, yes, as prices of ski homes in the Alps rose 19% over the past decade, outperforming prime properties even in Tier I cities

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Wengen, Switzerland (Reuters)
Wengen, Switzerland (Reuters)

Ski homes in the Alps witnessed an average price growth of 19 percent over the past decade. In fact, the region outperformed average returns from prime properties in Tier-I cities such as Geneva (19 percent), Mumbai (13 percent), Monaco (-11 percent) and St Tropez (-22 percent), a report found.

"Prime ski homes offer capital value comparative to prime residential properties in global cities. From a long term outlook, Alpine investment is a lucrative asset class for Indians looking to diversify their portfolio and invest in a safe currency," Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director at Knight Frank India said.

Knight Frank's Prime Ski Property Index showed the price of a centrally located four-bedroom chalet in the French and Swiss Alps, increased by 1.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) in the second quarter (Q2) of 2019.

Close

Since 2008 the index provides an overview of prime market conditions and tracks prices across key resorts in the French and Swiss Alps.

Moneycontrol News
Moneycontrol News
Moneycontrol News|Moneycontrol News

Val dIsere in France leads the index, with an annual price growth of 2.9 percent in the year to June 2019, followed by Chamonix (2.6 percent) and Saint-Martin-de-Belleville (2.4 percent) at the second and third positions.

Easy accessibility, low mortgage rates, hassle-free rental, stable or rising prices, market liquidity to facilitate their future exit strategy and currency advantage are major factors facilitating growth, the report said.

Wealthy Indians from London and Dubai target the premium luxury markets in the Alps, favouring Courchevel and Megeve, for the quality of the services in these resorts, besides the restaurants and shops on offer.

Courchevel 1850 saw a price rise of 1.8 percent YoY in Q2 2019 with a price of Euro 26,000 per sq m. Price remained constant for Megeve at Euro 13,700 per sq m.

In terms of the investment class, KF Prime Ski Prime Index (1.4 percent) performed better than furniture, which gave 1 percent YoY return in Q2 2019, cars (-5 percent) and jewellery (-7 percent), the report added.

According to Knight Frank Wealth Report 2019, 18 percent of wealthy Indians look to emigrate to another country permanently. Of the total, 3 percent are considering Switzerland and France each; formulating a latent demand for prime residential properties, including ski resorts.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 28, 2019 08:34 am

tags #Alps #France #Knight Frank #mumbai #property #Real Estate #ski homes #Switzerland

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.