you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

INX case: Karti Chidambaram challenges ED notice to vacate Jor Bagh house

Karti approached the authority saying an appeal in this regard was already pending before appellate authority, PMLA and ED's directions on July 31 were a violation of law.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union minister P Chidambaram, on August 1 challenged before the adjudicating authority, PMLA, the Enforcement Directorate's notice to vacate his Jor Bagh residence here, which was earlier attached by the agency in the INX Media corruption case. The father-son duo is accused in the case.

Karti approached the authority saying an appeal in this regard was already pending before appellate authority, PMLA and ED's directions on July 31 were a violation of law.

The eviction notice was served on Wednesday evening following an earlier order of the Adjudicating Authority, PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act), by which the attachment of the property was confirmed.

The immovable property situated at 115-A block 172, Jor Bagh, New Delhi-3 was attached by the ED on October 10 last year.

The attachment was later confirmed by the authority on March 29, following which the directions were given, the notice said.

The case involving Rs 305 crore relates to Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval granted in 2007 for receipt of funds by INX Media.

First Published on Aug 1, 2019 12:34 pm

tags #ED #India #INX case #PMLA #Real Estate

