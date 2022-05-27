Investments in proptech firms expected to touch $1bn in 2025: Report

Technology can help achieve greater efficiency, and incur lower operational costs to building climate-conscious buildings.

The pandemic has significantly increased the reliance on technology in various segments of real estate including construction, property management, and workplace, and investment in proptech firms is likely to touch $1 billion in 2025, a report by CII and Colliers said on May 27.

In India, the demand for proptech comes from the need for efficiencies through better construction technologies and data analytics. The pandemic has also provided a thrust to buy, sell and manage residential properties through PropTech. At the same time, occupiers who had earlier started incorporating technology for better productivity, are now using technology to form workplace strategies, it said.

Investments in proptech firms are expected to touch $1 billion in 2025, almost double from the 2020 level, with the adoption of technologies gaining momentum in the real estate sector, according to the report Real Estate 3.0: Technology-led growth.

The report observed that technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), Virtual reality (VR), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) were being utilised pre-pandemic. However, the adoption of such technologies increased manifold over the last two years.

With a focus on health and wellness, the consultant said that smart building materials with automated air quality systems are increasingly gaining traction.

It noted that a "wide range of disrupting technologies including AI, VR, IoT, and blockchain can play a pivotal role in reshaping real estate business."

"So far, proptech in India has been largely limited to residential marketplaces and a few entities dealing in commercial real estate, while largely focusing on listing residential and commercial properties. However, technology has now infiltrated every aspect of real estate, from planning and design to construction techniques to building facilities management and property management," the report said.

The benefits of technology have been wide-ranging as seen in global markets from achieving greater efficiency and incurring lower operational costs to building climate-conscious buildings. Full-scale digitisation can help the construction sector generate cost savings of about 12%-20% annually, as per the World Economic Forum. Colliers Research states that technology-led green buildings can lead to operational cost savings of up to 37%.

"However, it is not just more savings. Such buildings also lead to enhanced wellness of employees in the buildings. Overall, the real estate sector is on the cusp of a change, with huge untapped opportunities for higher efficiency and savings. In the next five years, technology is going to be a game-changer in altering the workplace,” said Ramesh Nair, chairman - CII Conference on Tech in Real Estate and CEO, India and Managing Director, Market Development, Asia, Colliers.





