MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • SBI

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    SBI
    Register Now!“Unlock Credit” with CredAvenue.Pre-Budget discussion on “Solving the enterprise lending and borrowing puzzle in Budget 2022” 29th January at 3pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

    Investments in alternate real estate assets increase by 26% in 2021: Colliers

    Apart from data centers, there is likely to be more focus on greenfield assets in the industrial sector in 2022 led by strong demand from e-commerce companies, the report added.

    Moneycontrol News
    Representational image.

    Representational image.

    There was an almost 26% increase in institutional investments into alternate assets such as data centres, student housing, senior living and co-living in India that witnessed an inflow worth $500 million last year, said a report by Colliers.

    Robust technology consumption and data privacy laws will also pave way for further investments in the data centers space, with investors and developers exploring development options, the report added.

    The overall institutional investments in real estate fell to $4 billion in 2021 from $4.8 billion in the previous year and $6.2 billion in 2019.

    Real estate institutional investment volumes closed at $4 billion in 2021 compared to $4.8 billion in the previous year and $6.2 billion in 2019. Although it is a 17% dip YoY, capital flows came on a broad-based recovery across most asset classes, geographies and doubled in the number of deals compared to 2020, according to the report.

    The industrial and logistics sector and the residential sector accounted for about half of the total investments at about $2 billion. The luxury segment accounted for about 35% of the total investments in the residential segment. The office sector attracted the highest investments at $1.2 billion, accounting for 31% of the total investments in 2021.

    Close

    Related stories

    “The real estate business in India is witnessing significant transformation with a flight to high quality, technology, governance, and customer service. New business avenues such as data warehousing, shared spaces (be it office or residential), and Proptech are emerging with these changes. The confidence in residential is back with improved governance, timely deliveries, a positive sentiment supported by increased liquidity in the sector. Special situation and credit funds are aiding in resolving stressed situations,” said Piyush Gupta, managing director, Capital Markets and Investment Services, Colliers India.

    Apart from data centers, there is likely to be more focus on greenfield assets in the industrial sector in 2022, led by strong demand from e-commerce companies. The industrial and warehousing segment saw investments at a five-year high at $1.1 billion.

    Green financing through green bonds will also see greater acceptance this year in India as developers, asset owners and investors turn their focus to sustainable development. This trend has further been accelerated by the pandemic across geographies.

    The residential sector saw investments of $900 million, the highest in four years. The affordable and mid segments accounted for 64% of the investments, signaling this is where the action is. The residential sector will continue to garner investments, both from private-equity players and Grade A developers looking for distressed properties in good locations.

    "Overall, we expect deal-making to pick up post Q1 2022 as concerns regarding the Omicron variant starts subsiding,” said Vimal Nadar, Senior Director and Head, Research, Colliers India.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #data centres #institutional #investments #Real Estate
    first published: Jan 28, 2022 06:27 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.