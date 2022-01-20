Institutional investments in real estate staged smarter recovery in 2021: JLL

Representative image

Institutional investments in real estate recorded a smarter and broad-based recovery in 2021 as compared to the last year which was lopsided, according to real estate consultancy JLL.

Investment volumes in real estate doubled from 27 to 57 deals last year while total value declined 14% to $4.3 billion (Rs 31,979 crore), according to a report by JLL.

While the year 2020 had seen a recovery thanks to two large portfolio deals amounting to $3.2 billion in the last quarter, investments in 2021 have been more broad-based with the first three quarters reporting improvement from a year earlier, the report said.

Accommodative policy stance, expected push to infrastructure spend and institutional dry powder are expected to drive 2022 investments to 2017-2020 levels. Buildup of asset portfolios for listing of new REITs, increased competition for quality assets, geographical and asset diversification and strong interest in logistics and data centres in the ‘new normal’ will be the major investment drivers during 2022, the report added.

Office leads, residential stages comeback

The year 2021 demonstrated investment diversification across asset classes as compared to a lopsided 2020 with the residential sector staging a comeback racking up the second-highest share of 25%.

The sector attracted 2.3x investments at $1,081 million as compared to $460 million in 2020 mainly due to year on year sales growth of 47% during the first nine months of 2021. Investors provided structured funds to the sector as these were closer to equity returns.

Investments in the office sector accounted for the largest share of 31% during 2021 as compared to 2020 when two large portfolio deals alone amounted to $3.2 billion. Office space net absorption was up marginally by two percent at 26.2 million square feet (sq ft) in the top seven cities.

Most occupiers have their plans in place which is likely to result in net absorption of 31-33 million sq ft this year, up 20-25%.

Leading office space developers are expected to make up around 58% of this upcoming supply of 45-47 million sq ft that may open development-stage investment opportunities.

Warehousing, logistics, and data centres continue to witness increased investor interest with logistics accounting for 20% of the total deal volume while data centre investments have started picking up with a few joint ventures that were announced.

Hyderabad, Mumbai lead

Hyderabad and Mumbai each accounted for a 16% share of the total investments during 2021 while Delhi-NCR stood next at 13%. Investments during the year have been quite diversified across cities. On the other hand, consolidation in real estate has led to a parallel trend of increasing investments at the entity level with mergers and acquisitions gaining traction.

Hyderabad, which attracts quality tenants in office space at the pre-commitment stage, led investments with global funds making core and development-stage transactions.

Office supply in 2022 has already witnessed 25% pre-leasing in select projects which is driving investment momentum. Mumbai has witnessed higher interest in the residential segment due to a sharp recovery in residential home sales during the year.

“However, beyond the numbers what is important to note is that there is a clear sign of broad-based recovery with positive investor sentiments being seen across all asset classes,” said Lata Pillai, managing director and head of capital markets in India, JLL.

“I believe our industry is poised for a much stronger 2022 looking at current investment momentum and deal flow that we are seeing on the ground,” she added

Momentum takes a break

The year 2021 managed to record a better recovery from the virus despite its last quarter being hit by the third wave of the pandemic.

“As a result, investments during the quarter went into wait-and-watch mode. The overall economic conditions with indications of bottoming out of interest rates and liquidity tapering by central banks also made investors have a re-look at their strategies. Though the last quarter of the year is the most active period, it was an exception due to the above reasons,” said Samantak Das, chief economist and head of research and REIS (India), JLL.

“However, with improved resilience to uncertainty, investors are expected to keep their plans intact. Though the waning of the third wave is a function of societal response and vaccination, other factors supporting growth are still intact,” he added.