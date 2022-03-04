Infrastructure tag for data centres step in the right direction

The announcement of infrastructure status for the data centres in India would breathe in fresh impetus for the growth of this sub-sector of the real estate sector. The new status given to data centres will help in attracting the attention that this growing sub-sector deserves from various stakeholders, for example, from Government by way of new schemes and incentives to help acquire land and easier access to power etc, from banks and financial institutions by way of access to cheaper cost of capital and from developers by channelizing resources to build data centre parks and campuses.

Data centres are capital intensive hence require significant up-front investment, which traditionally, has not come cheap. The un-availability of affordable capital and the long gestation time has been one of the deterrents for smaller players and the new status will open doors for the availability of cheap long-term credit and make the sector more congenial for investment and attractive to developers.

While some of the surveys indicate that India has one of the lowest per capita data centre capacities, increased cloud usage, growing data consumption and impending privacy laws makes this one of the most lucrative real estate sub-sector in the short to medium term.

Data centres in India have followed a path of being concentrated around top cities in the country such as Mumbai, NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata, essentially following the availability of infrastructure such as power and easier fibre linkage.

However, with the fast growth, these cities could find it increasingly challenging to provide access to cheap power. For instance, in Mumbai alone, it is estimated that the required capacity would grow manifold in the next 5 years. With rapid expansion of the cityscape, this may put a disproportionate burden on infrastructure service providers and will obviously drive-up costs.

Here is where edge data centres come into play. Such data centres are smaller facilities located close to the end user networks and are connected to larger data centres. Edge data centres help put up faster end user services on platforms such as online gaming/streaming and help support 4G/5G infrastructure given their proximity to end customers vs. having data centres being located at metro locations, at times very far away from users.

Various states, namely Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala, have indicated that they may setup large data centre parks which would help in setting up these data centres by providing adequate infrastructure and possibly allow for special tax breaks. With the new infrastructure sector tag, we may find that setting up in such locations may become a more lucrative and cost-effective option for smaller players thereby spurring job enhancement and overall development in these regions.

It seems like a given conclusion that edge data centres are the way of the future if one has to augment capacity; however, let us remember that, infrastructure for the development and maintenance of data centres at such locations is far from ready. Setting up a data centre is a complex activity involving several skills outside of the mandatory IT requirements.

The availability of skilled manpower will remain a challenge in smaller locations and will add to the cost of setting up. Similarly servicing and maintenance of critical equipment brings its own set of challenges at non metro locations. Let us bear in mind that, with the increased reliance on technology, outages and downtime can be disastrous. The concept of data parks may actually help since such service providers would also set up shop at such locales due to the volume of business, which may be on the anvil.

The key, very clearly lies in preparedness, and the infrastructure tag is a step in the right direction. The tag, in itself, is not a silver bullet which will rid the data centres of all its problems and lead to a boom, however, if steps are taken in the right direction across the board, the beneficiaries could very well be the non-metro locations.

This may be a sign towards changing times, as real estate demand grows in Tier 2 cities and augments the overall wealth creation of its dwellers. Now a cliché, data is the new oil, may suddenly cause an oil rush in the Indian hinterland.