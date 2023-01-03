 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Industrial, warehousing space absorption touches 46 million sq ft in 2022: Report

Moneycontrol News
Jan 03, 2023 / 01:28 PM IST

Tier II & III cities saw the highest absorption at 22 percent, followed by Delhi-NCR at 16 percent and Mumbai at 14 percent.

The absorption of industrial and warehousing space touched 46 million square feet (msf) in 2022 which includes over 36 msf from Tier-I cities and over 10 msf from Tiers II and III cities, according to to report by real estate firm Savills India.

Tier II and III cities saw the highest absorption at 22 percent, followed by Delhi-NCR at 16 percent and Mumbai at 14 percent. Pune and Bengaluru saw absorptions at 13 percent and 12 percent respectively.

Additionally, India witnessed a fresh supply of 47 msf in 2022, of which 34 msf was from tier I cities and close to 13msf from tier II & III cities.

Supply in 2022 dropped by 5.3 percent in Tier-I cities, while it jumped by 44.9 percent in Tier II and III cities. Mumbai, Chennai and Pune topped the list for supply at 10 percent, while Bengaluru saw 9 percent supply in industrial and warehousing space.

Tier II and III cities include Coimbatore, Guwahati, Indore, Nagpur, Lucknow, Jaipur, Rajpura, Bhubaneswar, Kochi/Ernakulam, Patna and Hosur, Madurai, Varanasi, Hubli, Ludhiana.

"3PL and e-commerce sectors continued to drive warehousing demand, together accounting for 52 percent of the total absorption witnessed in 2022, followed by the manufacturing sector at 16 percent and retail sector at 13 percent. Grade A space accounted for 42 percent of total absorption and 48 percent of total supply witnessed in 2022," the report added.

