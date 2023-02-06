 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Industrial and logistics sector sees 8% growth in leasing to 31.6 million sq ft in 2022

Moneycontrol News
Feb 06, 2023 / 02:48 PM IST

Delhi-NCR led the absorption with 7.3 million sq. ft., followed by Mumbai and Bengaluruwith 6.1 million sq. ft and 5.2 million sq. ft in 2022, respectively

Representative Image

Leasing in the industrial and logistics (I&L) sector grew by 8 percent on-year to 31.6 million sq ft in 2022, despite global headwinds, a slowdown in e-commerce demand, and dissipation of the pandemic-period need to hold additional inventories, according to a report by CBRE, a real estate consulting firm.

This is the second-highest leasing activity recorded in the I&L space after the 2019 peak of 32 million sq ft. The total supply in 2022 touched 20.9 million sq ft, the report said.

Also read: Warehousing the next big wave in real estate investments?

Delhi-NCR led the absorption with 7.3 million sq ft, followed by Mumbai and Bengaluru with 6.1 million sq ft and 5.2 million sq ft in 2022. The three cities accounted for almost 60 percent of the leasing activity during the year.

3PL players accounted for about half of the annual space take-up, driven by heightened demand from interlinked stakeholders across the supply chain (wholesalers, retailers, and e-commerce players) for the need to shore up distribution capabilities. Over the last five years, the 3PL players have cumulatively leased more than 60 million sq ft across India, the report said.