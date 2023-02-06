English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Live: Live: Closing Bell
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

    Industrial and logistics sector sees 8% growth in leasing to 31.6 million sq ft in 2022

    Delhi-NCR led the absorption with 7.3 million sq. ft., followed by Mumbai and Bengaluruwith 6.1 million sq. ft and 5.2 million sq. ft in 2022, respectively

    Moneycontrol News
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Leasing in the industrial and logistics (I&L) sector grew by 8 percent on-year to 31.6 million sq ft in 2022, despite global headwinds, a slowdown in e-commerce demand, and dissipation of the pandemic-period need to hold additional inventories, according to a report by CBRE, a real estate consulting firm.

    This is the second-highest leasing activity recorded in the I&L space after the 2019 peak of 32 million sq ft. The total supply in 2022 touched 20.9 million sq ft, the report said.


    Also read: Warehousing the next big wave in real estate investments?

    Delhi-NCR led the absorption with 7.3 million sq ft, followed by Mumbai and Bengaluru with 6.1 million sq ft and 5.2 million sq ft in 2022. The three cities accounted for almost 60 percent of the leasing activity during the year.