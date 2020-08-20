172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|real-estate|indore-wins-cleanest-city-title-for-fourth-time-in-a-row-5732991.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indore wins cleanest city title for fourth time in a row

The second and third positions in the category were won by Surat and Navi Mumbai respectively.

Moneycontrol News

For the fourth time in a row, Indore has been adjudged India's cleanest city in the government's cleanliness survey announced on August 20.

The second and third positions in the category were won by Surat and Navi Mumbai respectively.

Chhattisgarh has won the cleanest state title.

Varanasi has been the adjudged the 'best Ganga town' in the central government's cleanliness survey.

The Swachh Survekshan awards 2020 were announced by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at a ceremony.

Since its launch in 2014, Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U) has made significant progress in the area of both sanitation and solid waste management.
