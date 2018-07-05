Indore Municipal Corporation lists its bonds on NSE

After municipal corporations of Hyderabad and Pune, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), the civic governing body of the city of Indore, ranked as the cleanest city in the country, Thursday had its municipal bonds listed on the debt securities platform of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE).

Indore Municipal Corporation issued bonds aggregating Rs 100 crore with green shoe option of Rs 70 crore on June 29 and received an overwhelming response with an over-subscription of 1.26 times, an NSE release said.

The municipal bonds of the Indore Municipal Corporation have earned the distinction of being the first-ever municipal bonds to list on the debt market platform of the NSE.

Speaking at the occasion, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister, Madhya Pradesh said, "We have plans to tap the bond market for the development of infrastructure in the state. NSE's practice of hand-holding is helping municipal corporations a lot with regards bond issuances. We are expecting at least 3 more issuances of Municipal Corporate Bonds from MP in next 3 to 4 months, namely Bhopal, Jabalpur, and Gwalior."

Vikram Limaye, MD & CEO, NSE said, “On the development of the Debt Capital Market, NSE has demonstrated its commitment. It’s a pleasure for me individually, and all of us at the National Stock Exchange to have our first ever listing of any Municipal Bond on our debt market segment. NSE-EBP now has become the preferred choice amongst blue chip companies, leading bank and state-owned companies. NSE-EBP is the most versatile platform with bespoke parameters offering the best in class functionalities including reporting and in-principle approvals. Majority of the PSU issuers are active on the NSE-EBP portal because of its flexibility and feature richness.”

Madhya Pradesh is home to large infrastructure projects and is fast becoming a hub for emerging listed corporates. Over 18 companies have been listed on the SME platform over the past two years. The Swachh Survekshan has declared Indore as the cleanest city of India in 2018.

Indore Municipal Corporation will be the third in the country to issue the municipal bond for implementation of the Central government scheme – AMRUT and Swacch Bharat Mission.