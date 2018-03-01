App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
| Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indo-German MOU signed for technical cooperation for affordable housing

To also support approaches in integrated planning and basic services.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

An Indo-German memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed on Friday for technical cooperation under the sustainable urban development programme and smart cities in India. The German contribution to the project is up to 8 million euros and the project will be for a duration of three years.

The objective of the programme is to develop and apply concepts for sustainable urban development about the provision of urban basic services and housing in selected cities and smart cities in India.

The agreement was signed between Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India and Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, India on behalf of the Government of Federal Republic of Germany in the presence of Hardeep Singh Puri, union minister for housing and urban affairs and Dr. Martin Ney, the German Ambassador to India.

The agreement was signed by Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, additional secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and Annette Röckel, Deputy Country Director and Tanja Feldmann, Cluster Coordinator, Sustainable Urban and Industrial Development, Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH India.

The technical cooperation measure will support approaches for sustainable urban development in the area of integrated planning, provision of affordable housing and basic services with particular focus on water, waste water and solid waste management and mobility, Puri said.

The Sustainable Urban Development Programme - Smart Cities in India project is supported by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and jointly implemented by the ministry of housing and urban affairs and Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ).

MoHUA and GIZ will jointly work on implementing the Indian government’s missions, the optimisation of the national orientation framework and the dissemination of practice-proven approaches on sustainable urban development. Focus will also be on integrated planning approaches for the three smart cities with development of local innovations and pilot approaches pertaining to the provision of affordable housing and basic services within the three cities. Experiences and learnings from previous technical cooperation measures in the area of the provision of housing and sanitation as well as solid waste management will be integrated into the new project, a ministry release said.

tags #Real Estate #Residential

