India’s top retail markets must quadruple current space by 2027 to be at par with Vietnam

India is considered among the most underpenetrated countries for retail, as measured through retail space per capita (RSPC).

The three top cities – Bengaluru, Delhi-National Capital Region, and Mumbai each need to add an average of 9 million square feet of retail space every year until 2027 to match the current RSPC level of Hanoi, according to a report.

The three Indian cities combined have an organised RSPC of 0.8. To reach the level of Hanoi in Vietnam, which has an RSPC of 3.3, the top Indian cities combined will have to add four times their existing retail real estate capacity.

RSPC is an important yardstick to gauge the penetration of organised retail space across countries or cities.

Advanced countries such as the US and those in Europe enjoy RSPC in double-digits, while China, Indonesia and Vietnam have an RSPC that is 3-5 times higher than India, according to the report by Cushman & Wakefield titled Rebound, Revenge, Re-invent - A New Journey for Retail Realty. The US at 23 has the highest RSPC in the world.

Scope for growth

China has an RSPC of about 5 per person. As a large consumer market, India’s organised retail penetration is low in comparison. Even in tier-I metropolitan cities such as Delhi-NCR, Mumbai MMR and Bengaluru (together accounting for more than 70 percent of the retail mall stock among the top eight real estate markets), the RSPCs range from 0.5 to about 1 per person, it said.

To achieve Hanoi’s current RSPC of 3.3, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru would each require an average of about 9 million sq. ft of additional retail space every year, till 2027. With India recording an annual average mall supply of 3.8 million sq. ft across the top seven cities during the past five years (2017-2021), there is huge scope for the retail realty sector to grow, the report noted.

Cushman & Wakefield observed that the retail sector went through its darkest phase due to forced lockdowns over the longest period ever until Covid cases came down to manageable levels. The worst affected was the organised physical retail asset class, being host to the highest density of people inside a confined building and, therefore, subject to the strictest of lockdown restrictions.

Retailers, developers and investors have been ultra-cautious of delving into this segment because of the e-commerce onslaught, which took place at a gradual pace for over a decade and then accelerated during the pandemic to gain significant market share. Additionally, a higher digital adoption rate among Indian consumers led to more people getting accustomed to online shopping and entertainment, it said.

However, immediately after the lockdowns, consumers returned to the malls in great numbers. Both revenue and footfalls of mall developers and retailers have largely recovered or rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, and the market has seen an exuberance, the report said.

Revenge shopping started to gather steam after pandemic fears subsided as consumers indulged in shopping for precious items or luxury goods. This possibly made the retailing segment realise that shopping cannot be rendered as an outdoor activity by consumers, but as a therapy to soothe their minds.

McKinsey defines revenge buying (or shopping) as the phenomenon of consumers indulging in buying goods after being deprived of shopping and social events during a crisis such as a pandemic.

The report said highstreets gained a lot of prominence among retailers as well as shoppers after the pandemic, largely due to the ease of access they offered, besides providing high visibility to brands. Not surprisingly, highstreets thrived when malls were subject to restrictions owing to social-distancing norms.

Innovation gains ground

Experimentation and innovation became the key for retailers and mall operators to differentiate themselves and combat the e-commerce onslaught, the report said.

It noted that retailers are focusing on enriching the in-store experience. L’Oréal stores now provide virtual mirrors that give a feel of how select products would look on the user.

Polo Ralph Lauren has rolled out interactive mirrors in the fitting rooms of its flagship stores in the US that offer recommendations to shoppers.

Tanishq, a jewellery retailer, has installed augmented reality kiosks that use VR-enabled technology at New Delhi and Bengaluru airports to enhance the shopping experience and lets customers try jewellery as many times as they want.

The report said physical stores have conversion rates of 20-30 percent compared with online conversion rates of 2-3 percent. Conversion rate refers to the ratio of customers making purchases from among those who entered the store.

It observed that many digital-only brands are eager to open stores, whereas physical retail is rampantly investing in digital mediums to reach out to patrons.