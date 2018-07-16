India’s office market leasing crosses 20 million sq ft in first half of 2018 

Office leasing across India’s top nine markets rose over 10 percent crossing 20 million sq ft in the first half of 2018. Bengaluru along with Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, and Mumbai led the leasing activity with a share of almost 80 percent followed by Chennai, says a report by CBRE South Asia Pvt Ltd.

In Delhi-NCR, Gurgaon dominated leasing activity, primarily driven by co-working / business center operators, followed by tech, research, consulting and analytics, and BFSI firms. In Mumbai, it was driven by co-working / business center operators, followed by BFSI firms, says the report titled Office Market View – Q2 2018.

Sectors driving leasing demand included technology, co-working, BFSI, engineering and manufacturing, e-commerce and research, consulting and analytics. Continuing the trend, office space take-up was dominated by small- and medium-sized transactions, the report titled

The Indian economy struck a high note with a two-year high of 7.7 percent during the quarter ended March 2018. The upward momentum was largely attributed to the construction and manufacturing sectors, which grew by 11.5 percent and 9.1 percent, respectively.

About 16 million sq ft of supply was added – an increase of more than 40 percent in the first half of 2018 over the first half of 2017, the report said.

Going forward, prominent sectors such as BFSI, engineering and manufacturing, research and consulting and co-working/business centers are likely to account for a larger share in leasing activity on a yearly basis.

“Corporates are likely to remain cost-sensitive, develop workplace strategies for efficient space utilization, which will impact the office space absorption. We foresee pre-commitments in quality, cost-effective projects nearing completion which will have a significant impact on office leasing activity across key cities.” Anshuman Magazine, Chairman, India and South East Asia, CBRE said,

Tech corporates (with a share of 31 percent) drove office space take-up in the country during the second quarter of 2018. They were followed by co-working/business center firms (17 percent), owing to the continued expansion of key co-working operators across almost every major city of the country. These operators took up both primary and secondary spaces in primarily core locations. Other sectors such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) (14 percent), engineering and manufacturing (8 percent), and e-commerce (6 percent) also contributed to the increase in leasing activity.

“Office leasing activity is expected to remain stable in the short term, backed by corporates looking to expand or consolidate their operations. Across all cities, rising traffic congestion and public infrastructure have become key decision-making parameters significantly impacting location strategies of occupiers. We expect infrastructure initiatives (such as completion of highways and introduction of Mass Rapid Transport System (MRTS) services, etc.) to significantly influence and drive occupier preferences in the coming quarters.” Commenting on the findings of the report, Ram Chandnani, Managing Director, Advisory & Transaction Services, India, CBRE South Asia Pvt. Ltd. said,

Continuing the trend, office space take-up was dominated by small- and medium-sized transactions. Small-sized transactions (less than 10,000 sq. ft.) accounted for about 44 percent of the transaction activity in the quarter, while mid-sized transactions (ranging between 10,000 sq. ft. and 50,000 sq. ft.) held a 42 percent share. The share of large-sized deals (greater than 100,000 sq. ft.) rose marginally from 4 percent in the previous quarter to about 5 percent.

Bengaluru, followed by Delhi-NCR, dominated large-sized deal closures, with a few such deals reported in Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune. Sectors such as technology, co-working / business centers, e-commerce and engineering and manufacturing dominated large-scale deal closures, the report added.