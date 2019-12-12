India's data centre industry set to touch $3.2 billion in five years

India's data centre industry is set to register threefold growth in revenue to 3.2 bn dollars by 2024 and is likely to propel the development of additional real estate space of 7.8 mn sq for setting up data centre facilities, according to a new report.

The country's e-commerce sector, use of smartphones and social media, government’s focus on digital economy and rise in technology-driven start-ups have led to rapid growth in data usage and storage, increasing data centre space. In addition to this, the entry of several global cloud service providers is adding to space take-up.

With the advent of internet and mobile phones, India’s data centre industry continues to provide data storage, computing and other value added services. To meet the rising demand arising from data localisation and rising data usage, India’s data centre industry capacity is projected to increase by additional 431 MW in the next five years from the current levels of 350 MW (design IT power load) in 2018-19, according to the report titled 'India's Data Centre Industry - Poised at the Tipping Point' by JLL.

This expansion is expected to provide a greenfield investment opportunity of $4.1 bn in setting up data centres.

Mumbai and Chennai will account for 76 percent share of these new capacity additions; other key metros such as Delhi-NCR, Pune and Hyderabad to follow, the report said.