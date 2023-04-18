 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Realty sector bags $45 million PE investments in Q1 2023, down from $1 billion YoY

Moneycontrol News
Apr 18, 2023 / 03:31 PM IST

This fall is thanks to growing global recession concerns, rising capital costs, and mismatch in valuation expectations between sellers and investors.

The Indian real estate sector received $45 million private equity (PE) investments in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, according to a report by Savills India, an international property consulting firm.

The data indicates that commercial office assets remained the top performer in Q1 2023, capturing approximately 64 percent of the total investment. All the quarterly investments originated from foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and were focused on development of office assets in Pune, the report stated.

The report further suggests that all investment activity came from foreign funds and was concentrated in the western region of India, particularly Mumbai and Pune. Mumbai saw investments in ready industrial and warehousing assets, whereas Pune experienced investments in office assets.

According to the report, the real estate sector received $45 million PE investment in Q1 2023, compared to $1 bn in Q1 2022.