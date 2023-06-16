Indian office sector sees investments worth $0.9 billion in Q1 FY23: Report

Office occupancy levels in Asia-Pacific averaged 80 percent, and office density remains high.

The Indian office sector saw an inflow of $0.9 billion of institutional investments in Q1 FY2023, up by 41 percent annually. Despite the pandemic and global slowdown, the office sector in India continued to dominate investment inflows with a share of 44 percent of the total investments between 2018 and 2022, a report released by Colliers said.

The report pointed out that India remained a preferred market for global investors for office investments driven by growth opportunities in tier 1 and tier 2 cities, attractive and stable yields and strong demand in established markets.

"However, the limited availability of quality office assets at attractive valuations has pushed investors towards the creation of new platforms and joint ventures (JVs) with developers for the development of new projects across larger markets," the report added.

Last year saw 50.3 million square feet (msf) of office leasing across the top six cities. However, Q1 2023 started on a cautious note with total leasing of 10.1 msf across the top six cities, 19 percent lesser than the same period last year.

“Amidst global recalibrations of office space driven by cost control, hybrid work culture, and business slowdown, markets like India continue to benefit due to lower costs with quality of assets, talent pool availability, and increased institutionalized framework," Piyush Gupta, Managing Director, Capital Markets & Investment Services said.

Although global sentiments have reduced the investor activity in India, institutional buyers remain bullish over the medium to long term as the underlying demand for office space remains strong and markets like India benefit from the shift in office market dynamics, he added.

Globally, Asia Pacific, Melbourne and Tokyo stood out on the path to value stability and recovery along with Copenhagen, Toronto and San Francisco.

Office occupancy levels in Asia-Pacific averaged 80 percent, and office density remains high. In Europe, occupancy is back to 65 percent and in North America, rates are at 50 percent with signs of improvements across key cities, the report added.

Both Seoul and Singapore recorded net absorption of 30 percent above historical averages, with both markets recording falling vacancy rates over 2022, contrary to most major markets globally.

While there could be some slower fund deployment in the short term amidst an uncertain and cautious environment, India’s economic resiliency, supportive government policy and improving business environment will enable it to maintain its position as an attractive market for global investors in the long term, the report added.​