App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Days hours minutes

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Indiabulls Housing Finance to buyback Rs 2,705 crore of NCDs, masala bonds

The company will buy back non-convertible debentures and masala bonds maturing this September aggregating to Rs 1,375 crore which includes Rs 660 crore issued by way of a public issue.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The second largest pureplay mortgage lender Indiabulls Housing Finance on July 3 said it will buyback debt worth Rs 2,705 crore from the investors before their maturity.

The company will buy back non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and masala bonds maturing this September aggregating to Rs 1,375 crore which includes Rs 660 crore issued by way of a public issue.

Besides, the company is also giving early redemption option to investors to buy back Rs 1,330 crore of Masala bonds maturing in October.

Close

"On the back of strong cash position, we will now offer investors to buyback (early redemption) of NCDs and masala bonds, subject to applicable laws and debenture/bond holders consent," the statement said.

The company has already initiated the approval process with Reserve Bank for the early redemption of the masala bonds, it added.

It had already bought back Rs 2,173 crore of NCDs maturing in July and August from investors.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 3, 2019 05:40 pm

tags #India #Indiabulls Housing Finance #Real Estate

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.