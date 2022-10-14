Indiabulls Commercial Credit buys Anand Lok property for Rs 60 crore

Indiabulls Commercial Credit Ltd (IBCCL) has purchased four floors of a property in Delhi’s posh Anand Lok area from Sheela Gehlot, wife of Ambience Group’s Promoter Raj Singh Gehlot, for Rs 59.85 crore, documents accessed by CRE Matrix showed.

IBCCL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. (IBHFL).

The ground floor of the property, spread across 4,062 sq ft, has been sold for Rs 15 crore and attracted a stamp duty of Rs 90 lakh; the first floor spread across 3,909 sq ft has been sold for Rs 14.85 crore with a stamp duty of Rs 89.10 lakh, the sale deed documents showed. Meanwhile, the 3,909 sq ft- second floor has been sold for Rs 15 crore with a stamp duty of Rs 90 lakh, and the third floor was sold for Rs 15 crore with a stamp duty of Rs 90 lakh.

The sale deeds were registered on August 10, 2022.

There was no response from the representative of IBCCL nor from Aman Gehlot, Sheela Gehlot’s son.

Local brokers said that the Anand Lok area has plots ranging from 400 to 800 sq yards totalling to about 115. Most of these are priced between Rs 35 crore to Rs 65 crore depending on the location. The price in this case works out to be close to Rs 7.5 to Rs 8 lakh per sq yard.