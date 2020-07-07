App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India won’t compromise on data sovereignty, says IT minister at launch of Rs 1,100-crore data centre

Dubbed as the largest in Asia, the Rs 1,100 crore data centre built by Hiranandani Group company Yotta, was inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at a virtual ceremony on July 7

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India is an 'important digital power' and will not compromise on its data sovereignty, IT and Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on July 7 at the launch of Yotta Infrastructure, a Hiranandani Group subsidiary and a managed data centre service provider, that is developing hyper-scale data centre parks in India.

"We shall never compromise on our data sovereignty. India being an important digital power, our data sovereignty will be very important. We shall ensure that we are never made to compromise, nor we will do that (compromise)," Prasad said, speaking at the launch of the data centre.

Dubbed as the largest in Asia, the Rs 1,100 crore data centre, built by Hiranandani Group company Yotta, was inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at a virtual ceremony on July 7.

Close

Given its proximity to Mumbai and Pune, Yotta NM1 Data Centre is located in the 600-acre Hiranandani Fortune City in Panvel. Yotta NM1 is first of the five data centre buildings coming up at this Integrated Yotta Data Centre Park, which, once fully built, will have an overall capacity of 30,000 racks and 250 MW power.

Moneycontrol News
Moneycontrol News
Moneycontrol News|Moneycontrol News

Spread across 820,000 sq ft and having 7,200 racks and a power consumption requirement of 50 MW, the first DC Yotta NM1 offers a highly scalable data centre infrastructure, capable of hosting global cloud, content and OTT operators besides the mission-critical applications of enterprises and governments.

The ultramodern building, supported by a highly redundant on-site power infrastructure, will soon be powered by its own captive solar power plant and an on-site captive gas-based co-gen power plant, thus delivering its hosted customers long term reliable, green and cost-effective source of power.

Niranjan Hiranandani, co-founder and Managing Director of the Hiranandani Group, said demand for hyper-scale data centres is on the rise, thanks to the government’s push for the national e-commerce policy and proposed policy on data centre parks.

The firm was planning to inaugurate the facility by March end, but the same was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
First Published on Jul 7, 2020 08:51 pm

tags #Covid-19 #data centre #Real Estate #Yotta NM1 Data Center

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.