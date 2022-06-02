India will need 1.3 billion sq ft of additional healthcare space by 2030: CBRE

India has one of the lowest hospital bed-to-population ratios in the world and will require an additional 1.3 billion square feet of healthcare space by 2030 to improve the infrastructure disparity, a report has said.

The report—Evolving Indian Healthcare Ecosystem: What It Means for the Real Estate Sector—released by CBRE South Asia Pvt Ltd says the growing incidence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases and the coronavirus pandemic helped identify infrastructure and flexibility challenges to cater to sudden influx of patients and capacity building.

Most of the challenges existed before the Covid outbreak but had now come into greater focus.

“Healthcare in India is being driven by rising income levels, growing health awareness, better access to medical insurance amidst increasing government spending on healthcare, an ageing population and the changing nature of epidemiology,” said Anshuman Magazine, chairman and CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show

Covid underlined the importance of this segment, thereby amplifying investor interest. In addition to health facilities, the pandemic also pushed other functions into the mainstream, forging a new ecosystem, he said.

"These include telehealth / healthtech, deeper penetration of medical insurance, rise of quality home healthcare services, focus on patient experience and hospital environment, and transition from disease cure to prevention and wellness,” he said.

The number of hospital beds in India was 1.9 million in 2019, while the total area under healthcare space was 0.9 billion square feet. As many as 2.9 million beds will be required by 2030 to reach the global average.

"India has one of the lowest bed-to-population ratios in the world, which is indicative of the infrastructure gap as well as the vast growth potential of this segment," CBRE South Asia said in a statement. The demand for quality healthcare has accelerated in tier II and III cities, it said.

India has -0.5 beds per 1,000 people. For the UK, the number is 2.5 and the US 2.9. China has a high 4.3 beds per 1,000 people.

The additional area required to reach the global bed-to-population average would be 1.3 billion square feet by 2030, says the report.