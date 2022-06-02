India will need 1.3 billion sq ft of additional healthcare space by 2030: CBRE

India has one of the lowest hospital bed-to-population ratios in the world and will require an additional 1.3 billion square feet of healthcare space by 2030 to improve the infrastructure disparity, a report has said.
The report—Evolving Indian Healthcare Ecosystem: What It Means for the Real Estate Sector—released by CBRE South Asia Pvt Ltd says the growing incidence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases and the coronavirus pandemic helped identify infrastructure and flexibility challenges to cater to sudden influx of patients and capacity building.
Most of the challenges existed before the Covid outbreak but had now come into greater focus.
“Healthcare in India is being driven by rising income levels, growing health awareness, better access to medical insurance amidst increasing government spending on healthcare, an ageing population and the changing nature of epidemiology,” said Anshuman Magazine, chairman and CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE.
Covid underlined the importance of this segment, thereby amplifying investor interest. In addition to health facilities, the pandemic also pushed other functions into the mainstream, forging a new ecosystem, he said.
"These include telehealth / healthtech, deeper penetration of medical insurance, rise of quality home healthcare services, focus on patient experience and hospital environment, and transition from disease cure to prevention and wellness,” he said.
The number of hospital beds in India was 1.9 million in 2019, while the total area under healthcare space was 0.9 billion square feet. As many as 2.9 million beds will be required by 2030 to reach the global average.
"India has one of the lowest bed-to-population ratios in the world, which is indicative of the infrastructure gap as well as the vast growth potential of this segment," CBRE South Asia said in a statement. The demand for quality healthcare has accelerated in tier II and III cities, it said.
India has -0.5 beds per 1,000 people. For the UK, the number is 2.5 and the US 2.9. China has a high 4.3 beds per 1,000 people.
The additional area required to reach the global bed-to-population average would be 1.3 billion square feet by 2030, says the report.