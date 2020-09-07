India Sotheby’s International Realty to market two Tata Housing projects in Gurugram

Tata Housing Development Company (THDC) has partnered with India Sotheby’s International Realty for the strategic marketing of two residential projects. As part of this, India Sotheby’s International Realty will be handling the marketing campaigns for the Gurugram-based developments Tata Housing Gurgaon Gateway and La Vida.

Tata Housing’s Gurgaon Gateway is an 8.9 acres development and comprises ready-to-move 3 BHK residences at Sector 112, Gurugram. Comprising of 6 towers with just 358 apartments, it’s a low-density project with plush double-height lobbies, timber sun decks and private terraces in the apartments.

LA Vida is a premium housing development by Tata Housing situated at Sector 113, Gurugram near Dwarka Expressway. The project is being built over 12 acres comprising 8 towers with 2 and 3 BHK residences.

“The real estate market in North India has always been dynamic and it continues to grow rapidly even in the current scenario. Gurugram, in particular, is expected to remain as a popular choice for both commercial and residential real estate projects owing to its proximity to Delhi, a major international airport and presence of various international companies," said Sanjay Dutt, MD & CEO, Tata Realty and Infrastructure (TRIL).

"Our engagement with India Sotheby’s International Realty will enable us to reach out to the modern homebuyers seeking spacious, luxurious houses that are situated amid greenery,” he said.

“We are looking forward to working closely with many influencers and quality channel partners to market these prime developments. As two industry leaders come together, I am sure that customers will benefit from the game-changing strategies that we have designed in the interest of adding more value for the buyers,” said Vineet Nanda, Director – New Projects, India Sotheby’s International Realty.