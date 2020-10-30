India Sotheby’s International Realty and HDFC Home Loans showcase properties at the Luxury Home Fair 2020

India Sotheby’s International Realty and HDFC Home Loans are hosting Luxury Home Fair 2020, an online property show that commenced on October 28 and will be on till November 14.

The show exhibits a collection of the finest luxury properties including ready-to-move-in homes, new developments, secondary developments, and holiday homes. All these properties are located across India.

The partnership between India Sotheby’s International Realty and HDFC Home Loans renders purchasers with festive benefits, coupled with minimum processing fees and lucrative interest rates.

“This year we have a fine selection of specially curated luxury properties from the most-trusted developers, exclusively for our esteemed Indian buyers in the country and abroad. Located in some of the most sought-after markets across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, and other Indian cities, this is a worthwhile opportunity to view and purchase such properties,” Amit Goyal, CEO, India Sotheby’s International Realty, said.

Speaking at the occasion Renu Sud Karnad – Managing Director, HDFC, said, “The online property show enables homebuyers to view and select properties safely from the comfort of their homes."

She added that the bank is seeing robust growth and traction in its individual business. “Our individual loan approvals grew 31 percent year-on-year in September, which shows homebuyers' confidence. Today, customers are preferring ready to move in properties from reputed developers. This is the best time to buy a house because rate of interests on home loans have been the lowest ever.”