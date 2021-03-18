India slips to last position globally in home price appreciation index: Knight Frank

The Global House Price Index tracks the movement in mainstream residential prices across 56 countries and territories worldwide using official statistics.

India has slipped by 13 spots to the 56th position globally in the year-on-year (YoY) home price appreciation index, the Global House Price Index Q4 2020 by Knight Frank has said.

India was the weakest-performing country in Q4 2020, with a decline of 3.6 percent YoY in home prices, it said. India’s ranking in Q4 2019 was at 43.

Turkey leads the index for the fourth consecutive quarter with annual price growth of 30.3 percent. Slovakia with 16 percent YoY jumped from fourth to third place in the Q4 2020 report. The average annual change in price across 56 countries and territories rose to 5.6 percent in 2020. New Zealand is APAC’s top-performing country with 19 percent annual price growth.

Indian markets have finished last on the table owing to conditions created by the pandemic. During 2020, the union and state governments have taken many steps to incentives spending and creating demand. Steps included historic low home loan rates, reduction in stamp duty and other levies on residential purchases in key markets.

Developers have added concessions to the government steps that have amounted to a further reduction in effective prices of homes. These steps have stimulated demand for housing in the latter part of 2020 but have kept prices at bay.

The Global House Price Index tracks the movement in mainstream residential prices across 56 countries and territories worldwide using official statistics. In the 12-month percentage change for the period Q4 2019 – Q4 2020, Turkey continues to lead the annual rankings with prices up by 30.3 percent YoY, followed by New Zealand at 18.6 percent YoY and Slovakia at 16.0 percent YoY.

India was the weakest-performing country in Q4 2020, with a decline of 3.6 percent YoY in home prices, followed by Morocco with a drop of 3.3 percent YoY.

The report highlighted that 89 percent of countries and territories saw prices increase in 2020, with several emerging markets performing strongly, including Turkey, which leads the index for the fourth consecutive quarter.

Mainstream residential prices across 56 countries and territories worldwide rose at an annual rate change of 5.6 percent on average in 2020, compared to 5.3 percent in 2019. According to the report, markets like New Zealand (19 percent), Russia (14 percent), the US (10 percent), Canada and UK (both 9 percent) have recorded accelerated growth in rankings in the last three months due to a growth in housing demand.

In the context of Asia Pacific, the performance remains surprisingly anaemic given its relatively efficient handling of the pandemic. Although New Zealand stood in second place, the region’s next highest ranking is Japan (5 percent) in 27th place. Hong Kong and Malaysia both saw annual price growth slip into negative territory, and even Singapore’s growth rate was muted at 2.5 percent.

“Low-interest rates and other demand stimulation measures by the Government have fuelled real estate demand. This has led to sales and launches in Q4 2020 witnessed a significant jump compared to the first three quarters of 2020. The pandemic has effectively changed end users’ the outlook towards ownership of homes leading many fence sitters to make their purchase decisions. As the vaccine roll out takes place, we expect normality to return, post which the government will have device measures to extend the current sales momentum,” said Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India.