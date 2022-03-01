India records 11% on-year rise in ultra HNIs in 2021: Knight Frank

Representative Image.

The number of ultra-high net worth individuals (UHNWIs) in India with net assets of $30 million or more grew 11 percent YoY in 2021 at 13,637, the highest percentage growth in APAC riding on equity markets and digital adoption growth, according to the Knight Frank Wealth Report 2022.

India also ranked third in billionaire population globally in 2021. US is number one with 748 billionaires, followed by Chinese mainland at 554 billionaires and India with 145 billionaires.

The number of UHNWIs in India grew to 13,637 in 2021 from 12,287 in the previous year. Amongst key Indian cities, Bengaluru witnessed the highest growth in the number of UHNWIs at 17.1 percent to 352, followed by Delhi (12.4 percent, 210) and Mumbai (9 percent, 1,596).

Knight Frank has pegged the number of UHNWIs growing 39 percent by 2026 to 19,006 from 13,637 in 2021. In 2016, the number of UHNWIs stood at 7,401.

Around 69 percent of the super wealthy individuals in India are expected to witness an increase of over 10 percent in their net worth in 2022. Asia continues to be the forerunner in the billionaires’ club contributing to 36 percent of the total billionaires in the world in 2021. India has ranked third in terms of billionaires’ population in 2021 following US and China.

According to Knight Frank’s latest edition of The Wealth Report 2022, the number of UHNWIs has globally increased by 9.3 percent in 2021. Over 51,000 people have seen their net assets increased to $30 million or more.

Every region across the world saw an increase in the number of UHNWIs between 2020 and 2021 – Americas (+12.2 percent), Russia and CIS (+11.2 percent), Australasia (+9.8 percent), Middle East (+8.8 percent), Latin America (+7.6 percent), Europe (+7.4 percent) and Asia (+7.2 percent) – except for Africa, where the UHNWI population declined by 0.8 percent.

India sees sixth highest growth in number of self-made UHNWIs under the age of 40

Knight Frank also examined the size of the ‘next generation’ of the world’s UHNWI population and assesses what that could mean for the property markets. Globally, it is estimated that 135,192 UHNWIs are self - made and under the age of 40, accounting for around a fifth of the total UHNWI population. India has ranked sixth in percentage growth of the UHNWI population that is self-made and under the age of 40 years.

Over the next five years, Knight Frank forecasts that the global UHNWIs population will grow by a further 28 percent, with Asia and Australasia (+33 percent each) seeing the largest growth, followed by North America (+28 percent) and Latin America (+26 percent). The number of UHNWI population in India is expected to grow by 39 percent between 2021- 2026, with 19,006 people expecting to have net assets of $30 million or more by 2026.

In the last five years for the major markets, Delhi has witnessed an increase of 101.2 percent followed by Mumbai (+42.6 percent) and Bengaluru (+22.7 percent). However, in the next five years, Bengaluru is projected to witness an increase of 89 percent of the UHNWI population and become home to 665 ultra-wealthy individuals by 2026.

“Equity markets and digital adoption have been the key factors driving the growth of UHNWIs in India. The growth in younger, self-made UHNWIs has been incredible in India and we foresee them to drive new investment themes and innovation. With a healthy growth in the UHNWI and Billionaire population, India is expected to be one of the fastest growing countries amongst its global peers, further strengthening itself economically and emerging as a superpower in different sectors,” said Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India.

“The growth in younger self-made UHNWIs (22 percent of the total) will drive new investment themes and innovation in the near-term. However, with 83 percent of our Attitude Survey respondents expecting wealth to rise in 2022, and our expectation of a further 28 percent growth in global UHNWIs by 2026, policy responses to tackle inequality are on the rise. Expect more wealth taxation, focused on assets rather than income, and a narrowing in the number of low-tax-jurisdictions,” said Liam Bailey, Global Head of Research at Knight Frank.