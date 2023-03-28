 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India Ratings revises outlook for residential realty to ‘neutral’, sees prices rising 5% in FY24 

Moneycontrol News
Mar 28, 2023 / 01:55 PM IST

However, developers may not hike prices over the next six-to-seven months to handle any macroeconomic concerns and may wait for the demand dynamics to play out,

Residential real estate market witnessed a 15 percent year-on-year (yoy) sales growth for the top eight real-estate clusters despite pressure from higher input costs.

The residential real estate market witnessed a 15 percent year-on-year (yoy) sales growth in FY23 for the top eight real-estate clusters despite pressure from higher input costs, increasing mortgage rates, and domestic and global recession. Recessionary and inflationary pressures could impact near-term demand slightly but the market is expected to absorb the pressure, and demand would pick up eventually, according to an analysis by India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra), which revised the outlook on the residential real estate sector to ‘neutral’ from ‘improving’ for FY24.

Overall, Ind-Ra expects the sales momentum to continue and housing sales to increase by 9 percent yoy in FY24, supported by steady, healthy demand, it said.

Housing prices may increase further