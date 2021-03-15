India ranked highest in workplace satisfaction compared with Asia Pacific compeers: JLL HPI Index

Representative image

High performers or those with access to a high impact work environment thrive in a hybrid work model enabled by a wide range of sophisticated spaces, technology tools and work practices. With nearly 81 percent of high performers practising flexible working including flexible hours and work-from-home, India leads in this aspect in comparison with other APAC countries, according to the HPI Index launched by JLL.

Compared with other APAC countries surveyed, India ranked highest in workplace satisfaction at 98 percent followed by China at 97 percent.

The Asia Pacific HPI results are based on a study of 1,500 employees in five countries across the region.

Technology workers (53 percent) and young professionals aged 25 to 34 (37 percent) make up the majority of high performers. As much as high performers were champions of flexible work, they felt the office was a critical factor to performance.

At least eight in 10 (84 percent) of them said they missed the office during the lockdown as it allowed them access to a range of spaces and technologies for productivity and collaboration

The survey showcased the key factors impacting workplace satisfaction in high performers are access to a wider range of sophisticated workplaces and technologies and a strong change management program designed to motivate employees to make optimum use of the spaces.

The Human Performance Indicator (HPI) is a new formula that gives a comprehensive view of how different aspects of the workplace such as spaces, technology and culture combine to elevate human performance.

Being comfortable with flex work gave high performers a headstart when the world went into lockdown, with 95 percent of them saying they were tech-ready to work remotely, the report said.

The report stated: “Accelerated by the pandemic, organisations worldwide are experiencing a profound workplace transformation. This evolutionary change in the notion of work and how people work is giving rise to a ‘worker-centric world'."

From an organisation’s perspective, to create the future of work, its people, business, workplace and corporate real estate strategies will need to come together seamlessly. Hence organisations will have to deliver a memorable workplace experience for employees and enable hybrid work in the long term.

Another accelerator for employee productivity would be the deployment of technology to improve the health, safety and well-being of employees. Those who are courageous and proactive in adapting to this transformation will be the future leaders of business in a post-pandemic world, says Sandeep Sethi, Managing Director, Corporate Solutions – West Asia, JLL