India Inc beats US firms in office leasing for first time in 2022; domestic firms' share at 50%: CBRE

Jan 05, 2023 / 04:28 PM IST

In its report released on Thursday, CBRE said that the gross leasing of office space rose 40 per cent in 2022 to 56.6 million square feet across nine major cities from 40.5 million square feet in the previous year.

Indian companies have overtaken American firms in gross leasing of office space for the first time, with almost a 50 per cent share in the total demand, according to CBRE India.

Out of the total absorption of office space in 2022, 27.73 million square feet area was leased by domestic firms while 20.37 million square feet by American companies, according to CBRE.

The total gross leasing of office space in 2022 was the second-highest leasing activity ever after it touched the peak in 2019 with a 65 million square feet area.

"In a first, domestic firms overtook American firms in annual leasing, accounting for nearly half of the leasing share in 2022, mainly led by flexible space operators, technology corporates and BFSI firms," CBRE said.

Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai dominated the absorption by domestic firms, it added.