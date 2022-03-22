English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:How to fix your fixed income with new debt investment avenues? To know the answer and more, Block your calendar on 23 March at 11.30 a.m.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

    India climbs five spots to 51st position globally in annual home price movement: Knight Frank

    Turkey continues to lead Knight Frank’s Global House Price Index.

    Moneycontrol News
    The Global House Price Index tracks the movement in mainstream residential prices across 56 countries.

    The Global House Price Index tracks the movement in mainstream residential prices across 56 countries.

    India has climbed up five spots in the global home price index to 51st rank in Q4 2021 against 56th rank in Q4 2020. There has been a price increase of 2.1 percent YoY in the fourth quarter, Knight Frank said in its latest research report Global House Price Index – Q4 2021.

    With respect to quarterly changes, Q1 2021 and Q2 2021 witnessed a decline of 1.6 percent and 0.5 percent respectively. The Q3 and Q4 2021 have been positive towards the residential price change, witnessing a growth of 0.1 percent and 2.1 percent respectively, it said.

    The Global House Price Index tracks the movement in mainstream residential prices across 56 countries and territories worldwide using official statistics. The index tracks nominal and real price growth in local currencies. The rankings on the price movement have been accounted, basis the nominal price growth change.

    Globally, house prices increased by 10.3 percent on average in 2021.

    Turkey led the index with the highest annual price growth rate of 59.6 percent in the year to Q4 2021 in nominal terms. Australia recorded the highest rate of annual price growth in the year by 17.5 percent to Q4 2021 in real terms, it said, adding that only three markets saw prices decline in 2021 – Malaysia, Malta and Morocco.

    Close

    Related stories

    The average annual price change across 56 countries and territories was recorded at 10.3 percent. Turkey witnessed the highest annual price growth rate by 59.6 percent in the year to Q4 2021 to nominal terms, whereas Malaysia, Malta and Morocco markets recorded a decline in prices by 0.7 percent, 3.1 percent and 6.3 percent respectively in the year 2021, it said.

    According to the report, the 10 markets that have witnessed the strongest increase in house prices since the start of the pandemic are largely developed markets where governments stepped in to support economies, and in some cases, housing markets via mortgage holidays or subsidy programmes.

    “Influenced positively by the pandemic, the recovery in house price is a global phenomenon, which was supported by government policy measures and cost inflation in many overseas markets. In the case of India nominal prices have registered a marginal growth, bucking the negative trend experienced in previous quarters, indicating a similar trend of growth in demand. With renewed enthusiasm of consumers towards homeownership, competitive house prices and low home loan interest rate, we expect the market momentum to continue,” said Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Global House Price Index #Prices #Real Estate
    first published: Mar 22, 2022 03:03 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.