India assisted housing project expands for Sri Lanka's Indian origin Tamils

India has laid the foundation for the construction of 250 more houses for Sri Lanka's Indian-origin Tamils in the country, the High Commission said here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Sri Lanka in May last year announced the construction of additional 10,000 houses in upcountry areas and the extension of Emergency Ambulance Service.

India has committed a total of 14,000 houses in the plantation areas in the Southern Province. Around 1000 houses out of these are nearly complete. The UN Habitat is the implementing agency for the housing, the High Commission said.