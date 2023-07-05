Incuspaze to triple its managed office space portfolio; eyes Rs 180 crore revenue by 2025

Out of 1.03 msf of upcoming launches, about 2 lakh sq ft will be in southern Indian cities.

Managed office space provider Incuspaze plans to add about 1.3 million square feet (msf) of flex office space in Bengaluru, Chennai, Jaipur and Delhi-NCR with a revenue potential of Rs 12-15 crore per month within the current financial year.

"In the coming financial year, we are targeting a revenue of Rs 180 crore. Additionally, we intend to triple our portfolio within 2025," Sanjay Choudhary, founder and CEO of Incuspaze, said. We are aiming for 4 msf by 2025, out of which 2 msf will be in Delhi-NCR and the rest will be spread across south and west India like Maharashtra and Gujarat, he added.

Out of 1.03 msf of upcoming launches, about 2 lakh sq ft will be in southern Indian cities. A majority of launches will be in Delhi-NCR, followed by Bengaluru Chennai and Jaipur.

The company plans to launch its managed office spaces in Bengaluru and Chennai with 1 lakh sq ft and 90,000 sq ft of developments, respectively.

In Bengaluru, the launches will take place in the eastern IT corridor of Whitefield. "We have already acquired the spaces and are optimistic of launch by the end of this year," Choudhary said.

Incuspaze has closed major deals in the last few months, including 3.5 lakh sq ft in Gurgaon and 11,000 sq ft in Hyderabad.

Currently, the average lock-in period for the company is 2-3 years with banks, IT, and business process outsourcing firms being the major clientele.