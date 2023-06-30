Inclusivity at heart of Delhi Master Plan, says Lieutenant Governor Saxena

Delhi LG VK Saxena

Inclusivity – ensuring equitable access to all segments of society to resources, services and economic opportunities – lies at the heart of the Delhi Master Plan 2041 and developing better infrastructure in the national capital is its key focus, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena said.

“As the population grows, it is essential to strengthen our infrastructure to meet the needs of the people. The master plan also focuses on the transport system, healthcare facilities, and digital connectivity. These advancements will enhance the quality of life and ensure that the residents have opportunities for growth," Saxena said at a session on ‘Delhi 2041 – New Master Plan’ at the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry on June 28.

The Lt. Governor highlighted the importance of public participation in achieving better results and stressed that coordination among departments can help achieve objectives.

The Delhi Development Authority accorded preliminary approval to the draft Master Plan for Delhi 2041 in June 2021 and approved the draft in March 2023. The master plan is yet to be notified and implemented.

The objective of the master plan, a vision document prepared by the city’s planners and land-owning agency, sets out the course of development in the national capital. It aims to foster inclusive growth and prosperity, innovation, entrepreneurship, and job creation and contribute to economic development of the city.

Saxena listed out initiatives such as cleanliness and development of the Yamuna flood plains and the refurbishing of roads during his tenure in the past one year. He said heritage is also a major subject in the city and the DDA is making efforts to restore sites such as the Mehrauli Archaeological Park.

“The Delhi Development Authority has been at the forefront, trying to help and bring about a synergy between all the thought processes of the citizens and their aspirations and bringing them together as a master plan," said Subhashish Panda, vice chairman of the DDA.