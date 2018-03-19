Inclusion of real estate under GST may be difficult and require a constitutional amendment: Report

The year 2018 may see the expansion of tax base in India with real estate being brought under the ambit of GST but the inclusion of real estate under GST may however be more difficult and require a constitutional amendment, says a report titled 'Over 200 Days of GST: The Road Ahead' by global accountancy firm PwC.

The states are concerned about protecting their revenue from levies like stamp duty, registration charges and property tax levied on real estate and are justifying exclusion of real estate from the GST net, the report said.

“It’s been over 200 days since GST came in. Given the magnitude of changes it entailed, it may be premature to pass a verdict on its success, but there is enough to reflect as to what worked and what did not. This is a good time to explore new ways of doing business which are more efficient and largely driven by commercial imperatives. It is also the right time to assess the risks we need to mitigate as we navigate through this phase of frequent twists and turns in GST laws and processes.

"There is hope that GST 2.0, which is at the works currently, will be a much improved version compared to the first one. This report tries to trace the experience of the first 200 days of GST, but more importantly, the current opportunities and challenges that stare at businesses as well as the Government. We have endeavoured to outline what we can reasonably expect in terms of changes over the next one year or so as the ‘work in progress’ GST takes final shape,” said Pratik Jain, Partner & Leader – Indirect Tax, PwC India.