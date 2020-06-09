App
In the first round, as many as 75,000 labourers from Uttar Pradesh agree to sign up for construction work

Real estate body Naredco's UP Chapter had signed an MoU with the UP government to employ 2.5 lakh migrant workers.

In what could provide some relief to the real estate sector, which is currently suffering from labour shortage, as many as 75,000 migrant workers, who had returned to Uttar Pradesh following the coronavirus pandemic, have given their consent to sign up for construction projects that are currently underway.

"Naredco UP had approached 2.85 lakh labourers through phone calls and SMS messages out of which 75,000 labourers have given their consent to work for real estate projects in the state," said RK Arora, president, Naredco UP.

Naredco had also sent emails to 75 district magistrate of UP to inform them that it has shortlisted labourers from the concerned districts as per data received from UP government and started communicating with them to hire them on different construction projects across the state.

To provide employment to labourers who have returned to the state following the coronavirus pandemic, real estate body Naredco’s UP Chapter had signed an MoU with the UP government to employ 2.5 lakh migrant workers on construction sites spread across the state.

It was signed by NAREDCO-UP in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on May 29 in Lucknow.

Around 1.25 lakh workers will be absorbed at project sites spread across Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida in NCR, while the remaining 1.25 lakh will be taken for projects across other cities in UP such as Meerut, Kanpur, Bareilly, Moradabad, depending on requirements of developers in these areas.

"Labour shortage is the biggest challenge that the real estate sector faces today. The government is working to resolve this issue on a priority basis. The solution is within our state," he said, adding that he hopes that through this initiative work on construction sites will resume in full swing within two months.

"Hopefully, we will be able to cover up on construction delays. We will gradually augment manpower. Demand for workforce may increase from 2.5 lakh to even 5 lakh going forward as work resumes," Arora added.

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 07:43 pm

tags #coronavirus #migrant workers #Real Estate #Uttar Pradesh

