In Pics | Upcoming luxury projects in Delhi and Mumbai

The Mahagun Group has unveiled its new project located in Sector 107 of Noida. This residential development project offers 3 and 4 BHK apartments with multiple amenities. Image Credits: Mahagun Medallio

Based out of Gurugram, Elan Group's developmental project called Elan - The Presidential is known to be the grandest of its kind. Located in sector 106 at the Dwarka Expressway, it has made an investment of Rs 4000 crore and expects a sales revenue of Rs 10,000 crore. Image credits: Elan The Presidential

Located in the heart of the national capital, Connaught Place, Godrej Connaught one embodies a residential space of over seven floors thus providing a seven-star luxury experience in a postcode that is never far from any action happening in the city. Image Credits: Godrej Properties

As many as 28 housing units worth Rs 1,238 crore have been bought by family members and associates of D’Mart founder Radhakrishna Damani in Mumbai. The total carpet area bought by one of India’s top retailers, his associates and companies amounts to 1,82,084 square feet, including 101 car parks. (Representative Image)