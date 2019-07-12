In Pics: 10 most expensive office spaces in the world; only 1 Indian area makes the cut

Top 10 expensive office locations around the world. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Wondering what an office space might cost in the financial hubs of the world? CBRE, a US commercial real estate services and investment firm, released a report of the most expensive office spaces around the world. Here are the top 10 (Image Source: Reuters) 2/11 No.10 | London City | The City of London is an expensive area for an office considering it is the primary central business district of London. Office spaces cost up to Rs 9553.38 per square feet. (Image Source: Reuters) 3/11 No. 9 | Connaught Place | Also known as CP, it is literally at the centre of India’s capital which is a bustling location for businesses. The cost of office spaces is around Rs 9841.86 per square feet here. (Image Source: Reuters) 4/11 No. 8 | Marunouchi | Housing Japans’ three largest banks, an office in the financial district of Tokyo can cost up to Rs 11472.26 per square feet. (Image Source: Reuters) 5/11 No.7 | Midtown South-Manhattan | No wonder it is one of the largest central business districts in the world,it houses some of the most popular sites in the world like Empire State Building, Broadway, Grand Central Terminal and headquarters of the United Nations. Office spaces here cost Rs 11611.71 per square feet. (Image Source: Reuters) 6/11 No. 6 | Beijing Central Business District | Also known as Beijing CBD is the primary place for finance and business services in China. Office spaces in the CBD cost Rs 12103.23 per square feet. (Image Source: Reuters) 7/11 No.5 | Beijing Finance Street | Many regulatory bodies and headquarters of banks are located here. In the historic center of the city, the cost of office spaces is up to Rs 12836.05 per square feet. (Image Source: Reuters) 8/11 No.4 | Midtown Manhattan | With office spaces costing Rs 13459.50 per square feet, it is the rising financial place in the world. (Image Source: Reuters) 9/11 No. 3 | Victoria Harbor | Key to the British empire as a trading center when they ruled Hong Kong, this place now has one of the costliest office spaces at around Rs 14264.79 per square feet. (Image Source: Reuters) 10/11 No. 2 | West End | Located in Central London, it is the main commercial and entertainment centre of London where office spaces cost Rs 15223.88 per square feet. (Image Source: Reuters) 11/11 No.1 | Hong Kong Central | Located in the central business district of Hong Kong, this place holds headquarters of many multinational financial services corporations. Office spaces here cost Rs 22012.08 per square feet. (Image Source: Reuters) First Published on Jul 12, 2019 07:57 am