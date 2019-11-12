App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Implement PM's scheme for unauthorised colonies 'in mission mode', says Delhi LG Anil Baijal

Baijal emphasised on access to social infrastructure and basic civic amenities for the residents of these colonies

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Lt Governor Anil Baijal on November 11 directed Delhi government officers to firm up processes and mobilize adequate resources in a time-bound manner to provide ownership rights to residents of unauthorised colonies in the city.

He also asked the officers to carry out a digital survey of these colonies and delineate their boundaries to ensure smooth implementation of the PM-UDAY scheme 'in mission mode'.

In a meeting attended by Delhi government's Chief Secretary and other top officers, Baijal reviewed the steps to be taken for conferring ownership, transfer, mortgage rights to the residents of unauthorised colonies, said a statement issued by the LG's office.

Baijal emphasised on access to social infrastructure and basic civic amenities for the residents of these colonies, it said.

"Held meeting on PM-UDAY (Unauthorized Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojna) with CS, Delhi, @official_dda, Divisional Commissioner & DMCs. Reviewed steps to be taken for conferring/recognising ownership/transfer/ mortgage rights to the residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi," the L-G tweeted after the meeting.

The Union Cabinet last month approved a proposal to grant ownership rights to people living in 1,797 unauthorised colonies in Delhi, which is expected to benefit an estimated number of over 40 lakh residents of unauthorized colonies in the national capital.

The officers were advised by him for "successful implementation of PM-UDAY, by working in mission mode", the statement said. The Lt Governor also asked the officers to take action to declare the concerned villages as urbanized, prepare development control norms to incentivize planned redevelopment, identify vacant land and take measures for its protection, as per the statement.

The meeting was also attended by the Delhi government's Divisional Commissioner, Urban Development Secretary, Commissioners of three municipal corporations, and officers of other concerned departments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Friday felicitated by a delegation of residents and members of resident welfare associations of unauthorised colonies for his government's move to give them ownership rights.

First Published on Nov 12, 2019 09:53 am

tags #Delhi #India #Real Estate

