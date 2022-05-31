IKEA India to open first store in Bengaluru on June 22

IKEA India (part of the Ingka Group), the global Swedish home furnishings retailer said on May 31 that it will open doors to its store in Bengaluru, located at Nagasandra on June 22, 2022.

The large-format store will be connected to the Nagasandra metro station, which will support a faster and more comfortable commute, making the store accessible for the many people in Bengaluru.

The countdown has started with the unveiling of the distinctive IKEA wordmark installation at the store as part of the brand’s visual identity.

IKEA India has also announced Anje Heim as the Market Manager for the Karnataka market.

“IKEA aims to offer home furnishing solutions that match the aspirations and dreams of the many people of Bengaluru for a better everyday life. IKEA Nagasandra will serve as a one-stop destination for all your home furnishing requirements. Our unique and affordable IKEA range will cater to the wants and needs of the whole family because there is something for everyone at IKEA. We are excited to welcome the many people of Bengaluru to our upcoming store,” said Heim.

Spread over 12.2 acres, the 460,000 sq ft IKEA Nagasandra store will feature over 7,000 affordable, good quality, sustainable and well-designed home furnishing IKEA products along with inspiring home sets to instill creative ideas to decorate your home. The store will also house one of the largest children’s play ‘area ‘Småland’ along with a 1,000-seater restaurant and a bistro serving a mix of Swedish and Indian delicacies.

The store will have everything for your home, that helps you do more with every space in the house. Services such as remote planning, personal shopper, and click & collect will be available at the store to provide a wholesome shopping experience.

IKEA started its e-commerce journey in Bengaluru, with a shopping website and an app in 2021. IKEA continues its expansion journey plan in India with an omnichannel approach, focusing on giving more options to consumers across India with both online and physical formats.

As people of Bengaluru eagerly wait for the store to open, they can continue to shop for their favorite IKEA products online at www.ikea.in.

Ingka Group, the largest IKEA franchisee operates 465 IKEA stores, shops, and planning studios in 32 countries, 47 Ingka Centres meeting places. The Ingka revenue for FY21 is 39.8 billion euros.

The company has an online presence in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Gujarat, and Bengaluru. Two big format IKEA stores are operational in Hyderabad and Navi Mumbai. The brand also opened a city center store in Mumbai in December 2021 while another one will open in 2022.