 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

ICRA reaffirms ‘with a stable outlook’ rating on Signature Global (India) Pvt Ltd

Moneycontrol News
Jan 06, 2023 / 05:54 PM IST

The rating also derives comfort from the Group’s focus on affordable housing, low cost land bank, which provides strong visibility of launches

Reaffirming its rating of 'with a stable outlook' on Signature Global's term loans, credit rating agency ICRA said that the company has sold properties worth Rs 1,330 crore in the first half of this fiscal, and achieved sales bookings of Rs 2,590 crore in the last financial year.

Real estate firm Signature Global Private Limited plans to launch a public issue soon, to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore for reducing debt and future expansion. The IPO  includes a fresh issue of equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS). Signature Global (India) Ltd received a nod from capital markets regulator Sebi for its IPO in November 2022. In July, the company filed the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with Sebi to launch its maiden public issue.

ICRA said in its report that the rating factored in the healthy sales velocity of Signature Global Group's projects in 2021-22 and the first six months of this fiscal on the back of good response to the company's new project launches. The rating reaffirmation also took into account the healthy sales velocity of the Signature Group’s projects in FY2022 and H1FY2023 on the back of good response to the company’s new project launches.

The Group sold 5.46 million square feet (msf) area with a value of Rs 2590 core in FY2022 and 1.84 msf area with a value of Rs 1330 crore in H1FY2023. It sold 77 percent of the area in its ongoing projects as on September 30, 2022. Further, the Group has healthy cashflow adequacy to cover of around 68 percent as on September 30, 2022, it said.

The rating continues to derive comfort from the established track record of the Signature Group in the NCR real estate sector, particularly in the affordable housing segment. The Group is currently developing 29 projects with a total saleable area of 16.8 (msf). The rating also derives comfort from the Group’s low-cost land bank, which provides strong visibility of launches, it said.

As on September 30, 2022, Signature Global has sold 13 million square feet, representing 77 percent of the total saleable area.